Girl shot inside Prince George’s County apartment building

GLENN DALE, Md. (DC News Now) — A 1-year-old girl was shot and injured in a Prince George’s County apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to calls of a girl who had been shot in an apartment building in the 9900 block of Goodluck Road around 2 p.m. They confirmed to DC News Now that a gun went off inside an apartment unit, hitting the toddler.

The girl is currently in stable condition. Police are still investigating this shooting. They have not made an arrest yet, but they stated that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Download the DC News Now app to be notified with the latest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.