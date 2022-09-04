ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

wgxa.tv

Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

15-year-old charged with theft of truck

MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a robbery of a vehicle that took place on Tuesday night at a store on Napier Ave. According to sheriff’s officials a man pulled into a store parking lot, at 3590 Napier Avenue. A 15-year-old approached the driver and gestured as if he had a handgun. The teen demanded that the man get out of his truck.
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Teen arrested after threatening man, stealing his truck

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested after threatening a man in Macon and stealing his truck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday night at a store located on Napier Avenue. Investigators say a 15-year-old approached the driver of a truck and gestured as if he had a gun, demanding the driver get out. Once the man got out, the teen got in the truck and drove away. Deputies searched the area and found the truck abandoned. The teen was eventually found hiding in the backyard of a house on American Boulevard. The teen has been charged with robbery by intimidation.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GBI Investigates officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating it’s 83rd officer involved shooting of the year after an incident in Baldwin County this weekend that left a man dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting happened Saturday, just after midnight. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
41nbc.com

Deputies search for auto theft, shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in an afternoon shooting and auto theft in Macon. Deputies first responded to a shooting around 1:15pm Monday. Deputies learned that a man was shot in the back of the leg while on Churchill Street in Macon. The man later went to his home on Ernest Street where family members transported him to the hospital.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman found dead off of Elm Street in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
MACON, GA

