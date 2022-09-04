Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
15-year-old charged in armed robbery on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was stolen Tuesday night at a store on Napier Avenue. They say a teen pulled into the parking lot at 3590 Napier Avenue and approached a driver. The 15-year-old gestured as if he had a handgun...
Bibb deputies arrest man who attacked Macon woman after asking for cigars at gas station
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested the man who attacked Danielle Finney on Wednesday, according to Lt. Sean Defoe. 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was about to report live outside the Citgo where Finney was attacked when the suspect was spotted walking in the area near our news crew.
15-year-old charged with theft of truck
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a robbery of a vehicle that took place on Tuesday night at a store on Napier Ave. According to sheriff’s officials a man pulled into a store parking lot, at 3590 Napier Avenue. A 15-year-old approached the driver and gestured as if he had a handgun. The teen demanded that the man get out of his truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman turned self in, charged with aggravated assault in connection to 3-year-old shot in August
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this shooting and the search for the suspect. A woman turned herself in to U.S. Marshal's in connection to a shooting of a 3-year-old child. According to a press release from the Bibb County...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Teen arrested after threatening man, stealing his truck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested after threatening a man in Macon and stealing his truck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday night at a store located on Napier Avenue. Investigators say a 15-year-old approached the driver of a truck and gestured as if he had a gun, demanding the driver get out. Once the man got out, the teen got in the truck and drove away. Deputies searched the area and found the truck abandoned. The teen was eventually found hiding in the backyard of a house on American Boulevard. The teen has been charged with robbery by intimidation.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot and another robbed possibly by same suspect in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the same suspect allegedly shot a man and then stole another man's car in Macon. According to a press release, the Bibb Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man who was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by another man in a gray BMW.
What happened to Jesus Mancilla-Velez? Investigators continue search for missing Houston County man two years later
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 5, 2022 marks two years that Jesus Mancilla-Velez went missing. The Houston county man's disappearance ignited a joint task force spanning across several county lines. Sept. 5, 2020 — Jesus Mancilla-Velez was set to meet his friend for a trip to Savannah, instead that's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Murder of 78-year-old Georgia woman remains unsolved since 2005
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Seventeen years ago the body of a 78-year-old woman was found in a Georgia creek, today her murder remains unsolved. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Arlene Ivey was killed on Sept. 15, 2005 in Upson County. The woman’s body was found in Potato Creek near the Hannah’s Mill Road Bridge […]
41nbc.com
GBI Investigates officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GBI is investigating it’s 83rd officer involved shooting of the year after an incident in Baldwin County this weekend that left a man dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting happened Saturday, just after midnight. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia woman shot while driving through intersection, deputies searching for shooter
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured while driving through an intersection. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 3 p.m. witnesses saw two cars near the Mercer University Drive and Stevens Drive intersection. [DOWNLOAD:...
41nbc.com
Deputies search for auto theft, shooting suspect in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in an afternoon shooting and auto theft in Macon. Deputies first responded to a shooting around 1:15pm Monday. Deputies learned that a man was shot in the back of the leg while on Churchill Street in Macon. The man later went to his home on Ernest Street where family members transported him to the hospital.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
Woman found dead off of Elm Street in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men charged with kidnapping after abducting man as part of bank scheme, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested two men they say abducted a man in a scheme to get money. Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme last Wednesday. Coweta County deputies say the two men picked...
41nbc.com
Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon. Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive...
Comments / 0