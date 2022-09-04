BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teen has been arrested after threatening a man in Macon and stealing his truck. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday night at a store located on Napier Avenue. Investigators say a 15-year-old approached the driver of a truck and gestured as if he had a gun, demanding the driver get out. Once the man got out, the teen got in the truck and drove away. Deputies searched the area and found the truck abandoned. The teen was eventually found hiding in the backyard of a house on American Boulevard. The teen has been charged with robbery by intimidation.

MACON, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO