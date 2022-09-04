Some schools bringing back corporal punishment

A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison.

Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by which employees are authorized to strike misbehaving children with a wooden paddle. Parents who do not fill out such a form or otherwise provide written consent will be exempted. Suspension from school is allowed instead for those children. Located in the southwest corner of the state, the district of 1,856 students is taking advantage of a provision in state law.