ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Some schools bringing back corporal punishment

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efz4a_0hi9yYJ400

A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison.

Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by which employees are authorized to strike misbehaving children with a wooden paddle. Parents who do not fill out such a form or otherwise provide written consent will be exempted. Suspension from school is allowed instead for those children. Located in the southwest corner of the state, the district of 1,856 students is taking advantage of a provision in state law.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Arkansas Advocate

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cassville, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cassville, MO
State
Missouri State
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses

Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Inmate housed at Licking dies in Springfield hospital

An inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Springfield. It is the fourth death of a prisoner housed there since Aug. 31. Jeffery Bolden, 55, was pronounced dead at Cox South in Springfield. Authorities said he died of apparent natural causes. Bolden,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

A list of veteran owned businesses in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’ve compiled a list of local veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses around the Ozarks using Veteranownedbusiness.com. Greene County 417 Tours | Springfield, MO 65807417 Tours is a Springfield, Missouri based virtual tour provider with local roots and global connections. A-Pro Home Inspection Services – Springfield | Springfield, MO 65810A-Pro Home Inspection Services provides premium home inspections and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Calls requiring ambulance services increasing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield hospitals report increased calls requesting help. Calls where an ambulance is needed, have increased by 6%. The rise in demand is leading to some changes. “I would have to say just in my opinion, during COVID during the pandemic, I think a lot of people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal Punishment
KYTV

Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO

(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
COOPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Joplin Police Dept. SWAT

Sergeant Andy Blair is with us to discuss the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT Team. A specialized force that further helps in protecting the community when more severe situations arise.
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield

One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region

Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Recreational Pot on the Missouri Political Agenda

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
257
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy