OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night, avoiding a three-game sweep. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Nicky Lopez with the game-winner. The Guardians still lead the AL Central by two games over the Twins and White Sox Scott Barlow (6-4) earned the win. Clase (2-4) took the loss. He blew his first save since May 9 and had converted 25 straight opportunities.
HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. “That’s what you can an ugly win,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “I mean, we’ll take it. A win’s a win. In the big leagues, the hardest thing to do is win. … Right now, we are scratching and clawing for everything we can get.” Texas interim manager Tony Beasley said he wasn’t playing matchups when he walked Alvarez.
Some things to watch on the second Saturday of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama. The future SEC foes meet for the first time since the BCS national championship game at the end of the 2009 season, when the Crimson Tide won the first of their six national titles under coach Nick Saban. Texas hasn’t won a Big 12 title since, and is 6-7 under Steve Sarkisian after winning the opener of his second season. Sarkisian was Saban’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before that. Alabama will be only the third No. 1 team to visit Austin — Ohio State won there in 2006, and the Longhorns beat SMU in 1950. The Crimson Tide last played in Austin 100 years ago, the last regular-season meeting in the series. BEST MATCHUP
Two Florida State defensive linemen impress Senior Bowl Executive Director
The Seminoles defensive line was dominate at times in the win over LSU.
