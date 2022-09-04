Read full article on original website
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
Police: 9-year-old shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County Sunday morning
Around 3:57 a.m., Sunday morning, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served In August 2022
08/01/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 29 of Piney Point- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Theft, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Luffey# 352. 08/03/22- Aaron Dondre Medley, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257. 08/03/22- Brittany Ann Vega, age 29 of Ridge- Animal Cruelty/Fail to...
Mercedes-Driving Would-Be BB Gun Thief Wanted In St. Mary's County
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who was busted attempting to steal a BB gun before fleeing in a Mercedes. An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they attempt to...
Shelter In Place Order Lifted At Patuxent River Naval Air Station After Shots Fired In Maryland
A “shelter in place” order at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station has been lifted after shots were fired, sending one person to a Maryland trauma center, officials said. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, shots were reported in a residence in the Lovell Cove housing on the base, according to authorities.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers
WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
St. Mary’s to host Free Document Shredding Event
LEONARDTOWN, MD – You Got It – You Bring It– We Shred It! It is time to clean out your file cabinets, closets, and desks and get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents that you no longer need to keep. The Department of Public Works & Transportation will be conducting the 14th annual community document shredding event […]
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Sheriff Reminds Community Off-Road Vehicles Prohibited On Roadways, Private Property
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Summer is coming to an end, but there is still plenty of warm weather left and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating unregistered motorcycles, dirt bikes, golf carts, off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on roadways and on private property.
One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay
On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and […]
