The Vermilion Sailors hosted the Sandusky Blue Streaks on Wednesday night and came away with a 15-0 victory. The Sailors celebrated 7 Seniors prior to kick off and continued the celebration into the match. Vermilion would score early and often throughout the match. Scoring for Vermilion: Tyler Roberts (2), Cardi Woodward (2), Isaac Looks (1), Alex Werth (2), Reagan Massey (1), Darren Frenk (1), Kayden Dodge (2), Johnathon Brass (2) and Michael Brass (2). Seven of the Sailor goals were assisted. Addings assits to the score sheet were Dominic Soto (1), Alex Werth (2), Michael Aloisi (1), Wesley Penton (1), Max Repola (1) and Nick Freeman (1). Caleb German and Gavin Wilfing would combine for the clean sheet. Vermilion is back in action on Monday as they travel to Norwalk for a huge SBC Lake Division match. Kickoff is scheduled for 6PM. Come out and support!

VERMILION, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO