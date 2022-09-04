Read full article on original website
Sailors Sink the Streaks on Senior Night
The Vermilion Sailors hosted the Sandusky Blue Streaks on Wednesday night and came away with a 15-0 victory. The Sailors celebrated 7 Seniors prior to kick off and continued the celebration into the match. Vermilion would score early and often throughout the match. Scoring for Vermilion: Tyler Roberts (2), Cardi Woodward (2), Isaac Looks (1), Alex Werth (2), Reagan Massey (1), Darren Frenk (1), Kayden Dodge (2), Johnathon Brass (2) and Michael Brass (2). Seven of the Sailor goals were assisted. Addings assits to the score sheet were Dominic Soto (1), Alex Werth (2), Michael Aloisi (1), Wesley Penton (1), Max Repola (1) and Nick Freeman (1). Caleb German and Gavin Wilfing would combine for the clean sheet. Vermilion is back in action on Monday as they travel to Norwalk for a huge SBC Lake Division match. Kickoff is scheduled for 6PM. Come out and support!
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Sandusky
Sandusky upset the Sailors in two straight 25-18 sets on Tuesday. The Sailors started off slow in both sets and despite making a comeback, were unable to recover from the deficits. Several Sailors contributed aces including Cali Wilson, Grace Conrady, Brynn Chadwick, Lauren Logsdon, Abby Gawry and Charlie Lopez. Wilson, Logsdon, and Alyssa Woodward also added kills in the match. Defensively, Woodward, Gawry, Chadwick, Elizabeth Okaskinski and Wilson picked up the Blue Streak hits and serves. Erin Ellis returned for the Sailors at setter along with Lauren Logsdon to set up the Vermilion offense. The Sailors travel to Tiffin on Thursday in another SBC match.
Freshmen Volleyball defeats Sandusky
The Sailors hosted the Blue Streaks on Tuesday and defeated them in two straight sets. Leading scorers included Elizabeth Okaskinski who picked up the majoritiy of the Sandusky serves, Alyssa Woodward who had a game high 6 kills, and Lily Lewis who score three kills on Sandusky overpasses. Other kills were added by Okaskinski, Mackenzie Feltis, and Lauren Logsdon. Delaney Russell ended the match with 4 straight aces. Abby Gawry, Charlie Lopez, and Brooke Whisenant had 3 aces each and Logsdon had 2. Great defense was added by Kirstyn Palmer, Whisenant, Lopez, Logsdon, Woodward, and Gawry. Go Sailors!
Vermilion Tennis: Clyde -5 Vermilion -0
The Sailors dropped all five matches against the Flyers. Vermilion will regroup and take on Perkins this Thursday. 1st Singles Kylee McCrimmon Curstin Hackenburg Clyde 6-0:6-0 3rd Singles Cora Frederick Claire Timmons Clyde 6-0:6-0 Maddie Collins Marin Gamertsfelder. Lia Leimbach Quinn Kern. JV doubles: Clyde def. Katie Stark/Annie Csincsak (V)...
