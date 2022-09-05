Alisson puts Liverpool’s slow start to season down to injuries

Alisson has admitted that Liverpool have been below par this season but believes injuries are the biggest factor in their slow start.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were runners-up last season but have only won two of their first six league games, leading their goalkeeper to accept they have problems they have to solve with their game.

Liverpool have been without up to 10 players at times this season, with Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all suffering injuries and Darwin Nunez serving a three-match suspension, but Alisson sees Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton as a step in the right direction.

He said: “We know we are not at our level that everyone is used to seeing but we are trying and we are fighting.

“I believe it is only because of the circumstances around us. The injuries. There are so many reasons you can point the finger at that. In the end, it is on us. We have to have the right attitude on the pitch, working against those kind of problems and fixing those problems.

“We fix that with football, this is our idea. We have to stick with our idea of football. We have to fight too, be physical sometimes. We are trying to do that and we are getting there. This was a good example of what we can do this season.

“In this game we improved. Speaking about the performance, we had a more consistent game and we are getting there. We will get there.”