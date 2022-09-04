ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza

Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
San Diego Channel

Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in a bid to lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Cal Fire#Fire Burning#Acre#The Sandia Fire#Sandia Creek Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy