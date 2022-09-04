Read full article on original website
Related
Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza
Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
Explosive device found along Interstate 15 near Miramar
An explosive device found by freeway cleanup crews along Interstate 15 was detonated by authorities Thursday morning.
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
San Diego Channel
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in a bid to lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
A hiker who went to find help for his girlfriend was found dead near a California trail, authorities said
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews Confine Smoky Bay Ho Fire Near Interstate 5 to Less Than Acre
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, including two helicopters, stopped the progress of a quarter-acre vegetation fire Sunday near Interstate 5. At about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, several fire crews reported seeing smoke south of state Route 52 and north of Garnet Avenue. By 1:03 p.m., firefighters said the fire was stopped...
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
Firefighters sleeping in ditches to battle border fire among valiant efforts from first responders over holiday weekend
A hot and windy Sunday has created a "very high" fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power Pole Goes Up in Flames As Fire Burns Half-Acre Off I-8 Near Old Town
A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m., personnel in a firefighting helicopter reported that they could see no active flames. Subsequently, two helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway Patrol first...
11 Arrested, 51 Cited for ‘Sideshow’ Street Takeovers in San Diego Area
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day the weekend during a “sideshow takeover” in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. It happened Saturday, when officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol...
Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man
A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a 71-year-old man in August, Escondido Police said Tuesday.
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 8, 2022: Damaging wind, heavy rain, thunderstorms Friday
The outer bands of Tropical Cyclone Kay have reached San Diego with abundant cloud cover and even a few showers. While the center of the storm will weaken and move west away from us, the outer bands will bring us dangerous winds and the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.
Comments / 0