Menasha, WI

27th Fox Jazz Fest closed on a high note

By Olivia Acree
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
The Fox Jazz Fest sang its final chorus on Sunday as the two-day event came to a close. However, melodies played by the local bands will return next year.

“With this kind of music when you get into it, when it gets into you, it’s over. You’re hooked for life,” said John Harmon, the Fox Jazz Fest artistic director.

The 27th annual Fox Jazz Fest took place in Menasha’s Jefferson Park over the weekend. John Harmon has been part of the event for all 27 years.

“It was our role, or our vision 27 years ago to bring jazz music here but not charge for it. But welcome people into this unique musical language,” said Harmon.

The Jazz Corner Society is based out of Appleton, where local music and artists are celebrated. The free event featured 15 local groups over the course of the weekend.

“It’s really exciting to be considered a jazz artist because it's like… you are a jazz artist, but you can do so much within that genre,” said Rissel Peguero Almonte, a Pegasis band member.

Pegasis is a group of three sisters from the Dominican Republic who all share a love of jazz music. The sisters embrace the freedom in the genre of jazz.

“Music in general started out as something that came from within,” said Peguero. “And over time it turned into something that was written on a piece of paper that someone would come in and perform.”

Support for music can be heard all throughout the Fox Valley. As for Harmon's goal for the future of jazz:

“I want to see it go on forever. Why not, it’s part of American culture,” said Harmon.

Fox Jazz Fest plans to keep the spirit of jazz alive for years to come.

