ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?

People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Mini Cows Are the Next Chic Pet In West Texas

I have known about mini-horses and miniature pigs. In fact, there are many varieties of "miniature" animals that have been domesticated in the United States. I never knew, however, that miniature cows were a thing. It always seemed part of Texas culture that cows be as large as they could be, right? Large cows, large steaks, more hamburger, I mean that's the whole object.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Did You Miss the Memo About This Major Texas Law Change?

As someone who didn’t grow up in Texas, some of the laws here were new to me. Especially laws involving the ways alcohol can and can't be purchased. Most of the time I still forget that you can't buy liquor at the grocery store and that you have to purchase it within designated times. Fortunately, this isn’t something that bothers me much because I'm not a big drinker, but there are still times when it’s inconvenient.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing

When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy