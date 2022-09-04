Read full article on original website
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?
People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed
How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
Mini Cows Are the Next Chic Pet In West Texas
I have known about mini-horses and miniature pigs. In fact, there are many varieties of "miniature" animals that have been domesticated in the United States. I never knew, however, that miniature cows were a thing. It always seemed part of Texas culture that cows be as large as they could be, right? Large cows, large steaks, more hamburger, I mean that's the whole object.
Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration Sounds Like a Fantastic Year
Texas Technological College was approved by the Texas legislature in 1923. Now, 99 years later, Texas Tech University is preparing to celebrate its Centennial anniversary. Texas Technological College was rebranded into Texas Tech University in 1969, but that rich history started in 1923. Texas Tech has grown into the largest...
Texas Airport Has ‘Imaginary’ Gate With Magical Destinations
If you could go anywhere, and I do mean anywhere, where would you go? Hogwarts? Sim City? Lilliput? What if you didn't choose the destination, but it chose you? Would you take the ride? However, there is one caveat: you will have a layover in Austin, Texas. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport...
Did You Miss the Memo About This Major Texas Law Change?
As someone who didn’t grow up in Texas, some of the laws here were new to me. Especially laws involving the ways alcohol can and can't be purchased. Most of the time I still forget that you can't buy liquor at the grocery store and that you have to purchase it within designated times. Fortunately, this isn’t something that bothers me much because I'm not a big drinker, but there are still times when it’s inconvenient.
Beware Your Texas Electric Plan May Control Your Thermostat
Power problems are an ongoing issue in Texas. We all remember when the grid completely failed during the winter of 2021. People froze to death in their homes. This past summer, temperatures soared to the highest levels in history in many parts of Texas. There were definitely times when the...
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
