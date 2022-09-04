(NEXSTAR) – Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week. The new round of booster shots marks the first time the FDA has approved an update to the COVID-19 vaccine. The new boosters combine the original vaccine released in December 2020, and protection against the omicron versions BA.4 and BA.5.

