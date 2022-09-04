Read full article on original website
Omicron-specific COVID boosters are here – how you can get one
(NEXSTAR) – Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week. The new round of booster shots marks the first time the FDA has approved an update to the COVID-19 vaccine. The new boosters combine the original vaccine released in December 2020, and protection against the omicron versions BA.4 and BA.5.
Millions of BiPAP, CPAP machine masks recalled; pose risk of death
(WKBN) – More than 17 million masks for BiPAP and CPAP machines have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said that Philips Respironics (Philips) has recalled certain masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines due to a safety concern that involves magnets.
500 pounds of beef jerky recalled over listeria concerns
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tennessee, company are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall announced on Sept. 6 affects products made by the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc.
