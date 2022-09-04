Velveteen Dream was once considered one of NXT’s biggest stars. Now, he was involved in multiple scandals. The latest is a bit of information is quite stunning. TMZ broke an exclusive story that Dream assaulted a gym employee before his arrest last month by punching the man in the face and biting him, according to new police documents. The incident allegedly happened on August 20th at around 8:40 PM at Club Orlando, a fitness facility in Orlando, Florida.

