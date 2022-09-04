ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Central Texas schools to wear Uvalde CISD colors on 1st day back

By Kelsey Thompson
 3 days ago

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Uvalde CISD students will return for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, more than three months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers May 24.

As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde’s school colors in a show of support. More than 20 districts within the KXAN viewing area have requested students, faculty and staff wear maroon and/or white on Tuesday in solidarity.

“Let’s wear maroon on Tuesday to show our support for the students, staff, families and entire community,” wrote Round Rock ISD officials, with similar messages shared by other participating districts.

Here’s a look at some of the Central Texas districts participating in the initiative, as of Monday afternoon:

  • Austin ISD
  • Bastrop ISD
  • Buckholts ISD
  • Cherokee ISD
  • Comal ISD
  • Del Valle ISD
  • Dripping Springs ISD
  • Elgin ISD
  • Flatonia ISD
  • Florence ISD
  • Fredericksburg ISD
  • Gause ISD
  • Georgetown ISD
  • Harper ISD
  • Hays CISD
  • Hutto ISD
  • Jarrell ISD
  • La Grange ISD
  • Leander ISD
  • Lockhart ISD
  • Luling ISD
  • Pflugerville ISD
  • Round Rock ISD
  • Thorndale ISD
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 22

Aces21
2d ago

how embarrassing of the officers that could have saved the lives of many children that's what happens with weak men. cowards with cowboy hats. 😂

Reply
3
Valerie
3d ago

this is an amazing community and Abbott ignored their plead for stronger gun laws. Abbott didn't even go to any of these babies funerals. he has to go. bless this town for their strength and love

Reply(1)
3
