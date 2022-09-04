Central Texas schools to wear Uvalde CISD colors on 1st day back

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Uvalde CISD students will return for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, more than three months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers May 24.

As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde’s school colors in a show of support. More than 20 districts within the KXAN viewing area have requested students, faculty and staff wear maroon and/or white on Tuesday in solidarity.

“Let’s wear maroon on Tuesday to show our support for the students, staff, families and entire community,” wrote Round Rock ISD officials, with similar messages shared by other participating districts.

Here’s a look at some of the Central Texas districts participating in the initiative, as of Monday afternoon:

Austin ISD

Bastrop ISD

Buckholts ISD

Cherokee ISD

Comal ISD

Del Valle ISD

Dripping Springs ISD

Elgin ISD

Flatonia ISD

Florence ISD

Fredericksburg ISD

Gause ISD

Georgetown ISD

Harper ISD

Hays CISD

Hutto ISD

Jarrell ISD

La Grange ISD

Leander ISD

Lockhart ISD

Luling ISD

Pflugerville ISD

Round Rock ISD

Thorndale ISD

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.