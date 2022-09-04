ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chadwick Boseman Honored With Posthumous Emmy Award For Marvel's 'What If...?'

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djsoQ_0hi9wpcF00

Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award on Saturday, receiving the honor for his voiceover work in Marvel’s “What If...?” cartoon on Disney+.

The “ Black Panther ” actor, who died in August 2020, had reprised his iconic role as T’Challa, aka Black Panther , for several episodes of the animated anthology series, which premiered almost exactly a year after his death. On Saturday, Boseman, a first-time Emmy nominee, was awarded the honor for Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance .

During this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on her husband’s behalf at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, per The Hollywood Reporter .

In her acceptance speech, Ledward alluded to the theme of “What If,” which explores alternative realities and different fates for various Marvel characters, including Boseman’s.

“What a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time,” Ledward said of her late husband.

“You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask ‘What if’ ― unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me?’” she said. “Thank you so much for the honor. Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Boseman, who died of colon cancer at age 43, was also renowned for his roles in films like “42,” “Get on Up,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” for which he received a posthumous Oscar nomination.

His fellow nominees in the Emmy category included F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”), Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), Jessica Walter (“Archer”) and Jeffrey Wright (“What If…?”).

The actor made a lasting impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” receiving acclaim for his performance as the king of Wakanda. At the 2019 Academy Awards, Coogler’s blockbuster became the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture.

The “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is slated to hit the big screen in November.

“What If...?” is set to return for a second season in early 2023 on Disney+, the company announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over Work

Chadwick Boseman said a tragic and untimely goodbye to the world just over two years ago, but the late actor's legacy continues on. During the 2022 Emmy's Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (September 3), the beloved star's fans and family celebrated not only his first-ever Emmy nomination but also a posthumous win for the South Carolina native.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Uncle of Late Actor Chadwick Boseman Reported Missing

An uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman has been reported missing in South Carolina. According to CBS News affiliate WSPA, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find Tony Boseman. he was reportedly last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Jessica Walter
Person
F. Murray Abraham
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Comics#Academy Awards#Emmy Award#Emmys#Chadwick Boseman Honored#Microsoft Theater
People

Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — who were first linked to one another in July 2020 — got engaged in September 2021 Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday. For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo. The couple's ceremony included various...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
MOVIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

141K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy