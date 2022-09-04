ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Ozzy Osbourne will play halftime show during LA Rams’ season opener

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTCJ4_0hi9woyk00

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is ready for some football.

Osbourne, 73, will sing a medley of songs during halftime of Thursday night’s NFL season opener between the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the visiting Buffalo Bills, Rolling Stone reported.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, headlining a North American show for the first time in nearly four years.

Osbourne’s new album, “Patient Number 9,” will be released Friday, SBNation reported. The album features contributions from Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Mike McCready, Chad Smith and the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Rolling Stone.

NBC and Peacock will air the game and Osbourne’s halftime show, the magazine reported.

Osbourne warmed up for his North American return last month when he returned to the stage during the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in England, months after undergoing surgery. Osbourne performed a pair of Black Sabbath classics with Iommi, his former bandmate, Rolling Stone reported.

Osbourne has not performed live in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He last teamed with Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform “Take What You Want” at the 2019 American Music Awards, Rolling Stone reported.

In June 2022, Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, shared that he was having a “very major operation” that could help “determine the rest of his life,” according to “Good Morning America.”

Osbourne announced in January 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during an interview on “Good Morning America” and canceled the American portion of his tour, “No More Tours.” He also fell early in 2019 and had to undergo surgery.

Thursday’s game between the Rams and the Bills begins at 8:20 p.m. EDT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Football
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Mike Mccready
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Travis Scott
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy