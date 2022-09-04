ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. It’s not yet known how many people were killed or injured, but at least one shooting at an AutoZone store was streamed by Kelly on Facebook Live.
VIDEO: Eliza Fletcher talks to her students on YouTube

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Eliza Fletcher’s loved ones released a montage of videos showing the slain teacher playfully interacting with students at St. Mary’s Episcopal School during the pandemic. The video is just under three minutes long, but it’s how her family members want the world to remember...
