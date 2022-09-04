ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sadie Sink Sparkles for Her Venice Film Festival Debut in Crystal Cutout Gown and Glossy Platforms

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g68PU_0hi9wGAA00

Sadie Sink made a statement while on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. The occasion marks the “Stranger Things” actress ‘ first time at the cinematic event, which she attended for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama film “The Whale” — which she stars in alongside Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau and Samantha Morton.

While arriving at the film’s world premiere and Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award’s reception on Sunday night, Sink wore a sweeping custom gown by Alexander McQueen . The piece prominently featured a layered lavender tulle skirt, complete with a strapless bodice that included two side cutouts, sheer paneling and gleaming floral crystal and bead embroidery. Stylist Molly Dickson finished Sink’s ensemble with sparkling diamond Chopard rings.

Completing Sink’s standout ensemble were glossy platform heels. The “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” actress’ style appeared to include black patent leather uppers, as well as thick toe straps and platform soles. Though the footwear wasn’t fully visible, it’s likely it featured ankle straps and heels totaling at least 4-5 inches tall for added height and security.

However, this wasn’t Sink’s only Alexander McQueen moment at the Festival. While arriving to the photocall for “The Whale” earlier in the day, she posed with Aronofsky and her fellow cast in the brand’s white sleeveless shirtdress, styled by Dickson. The midi-length number featured waistline cutouts and was layered with a black leather harness, studded with silver eyelets for added edge. A set of McQueen’s black leather platform boots, as well as the brand’s sunglasses and silver jewelry, finished Sink’s ensemble.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Commands Attention in Beaded Statement Gown & Hidden Heels at ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere

With George Clooney at her side, Julia Roberts attended the “Ticket To Paradise” world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Clad in custom Alexander McQueen, Roberts dominated the red carpet, making her ensemble one to remember. The “Pretty Women” actress wore a textured black gown fitted with a plunging neckline and trailing train, adorned with silver beading taking the shape of hearts, flowers, and lettering. Overtop the embellished garment, Roberts wore a cropped structured black blazer that further dressed up the ensemble, giving the dress a smart suiting-style touch. Roberts accessorized minimally with silver dangling earrings and a matching black diamond....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Person
Leila Hatami
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Film Star#Crystal Cutout Gown#Glossy Platforms#Sink
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Embraces Neutrals & Pumps With Daughter Chelsea to Talk About ‘Gutsy’ Women on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday. Hillary and her daughter did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, the former Secretary of State and her daughter with former president Bill Clinton played a game to round out the show, both parties clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. The former first lady traded in her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Eldest Daughter Violet Affleck Gets Colorfully Chic in Floral Dress & Chunky Sandals at Airport With Sister Seraphina & Brother Samuel After Wedding

Ben Affleck had all three of his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner by his side at his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Aug. 20. The superstar duo tied the knot at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. Following a beautiful ceremony with an all-white dress code, the actor and his three children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck were spotted at a private airport in Georgia. Violet, 16, showcased her chic summer style...
RICEBORO, GA
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Slips On Sharp Pumps & Pleated Trousers For Invictus Games One-Year Countdown With Prince Harry in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in sharp style for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday. The celebration marks the 1-year countdown for the 2023 international sporting event for the injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry after his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of the sport to help both psychologically and physically. Markle looked stunning for the kick-off, walking hand-in-hand with Prince Harry in a neutral ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex wore an ivory sleeveless knit...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gemma Chan Gleams in Gold Floral Gown for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Gemma Chan shone at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Chan arrived at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for the occasion in glamorous style, wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, her floor-length number was covered in light-catching gold sequins and featured crossed straps at the neck to create a halter-style silhouette. Completing the dress were large blush-hued 3D floral appliqués that grew larger as they reached its hem....
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’

Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy