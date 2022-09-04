ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
montanarightnow.com

Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
CONRAD, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Garbage Cans#Fwp
montanarightnow.com

Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
CHOTEAU, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week

GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
montanarightnow.com

Cascade County inmate found dead in cell

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced. A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m. Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa;...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

City considering $1.4 million GFDA request for loans to local business

During their Sept. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will discuss the city’s federal COVID relief funds. During the work session, Tom Hazen, the city’s grant manager, will review the community applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and the scoring process. The grant applications were due in July and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy