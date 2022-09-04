Read full article on original website
2022 Snow Rodeo bringing equipment operators from around Montana to test their skills
HELENA, Mont. - The 2022 Snow Rodeo is being hosted by Lewis and Clark County at the county fairgrounds. Equipment operators from across Montana are given the opportunity to exchange ideas, techniques, and practices with peers through friendly competition. Lewis and Clark County says attendees will test their skills operating...
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3; there were no injuries in either fire.
Firefighters put out two structure fires in Great Falls over Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.
Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started
CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North
The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.
Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area
he scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.
UPDATE: Wildfires New Fires Reported This Week
GREAT FALLS — A new wildfire was reported Wednesday in southern Cascade County. The Deep Creek Fire is burning over 72 acres of timber in the Northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains, just north of the Meagher County line. The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is east of the Smith River between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch. 23 personnel are on site, bcked up by 3 helicopters. A Type 3 team will take over today.
Cascade County inmate found dead in cell
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced. A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m. Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa;...
Ag program helps Great Falls shop fix 'meat vending machines'
“It's a way for us not to be open on six days a week. We can't run six days a week, so these will help a lot,” Handl said.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
Great Falls stabbing suspect in custody; victim in stable condition
The GFPD said that at about 2 p.m., patrol officers and school resource officers responded to the park for a report of a fight involving several juveniles
City considering $1.4 million GFDA request for loans to local business
During their Sept. 6 meeting, City Commissioners will discuss the city’s federal COVID relief funds. During the work session, Tom Hazen, the city’s grant manager, will review the community applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds and the scoring process. The grant applications were due in July and...
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
