Marina, CA

Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian paratrooper flees to France and seeks political asylum after his online account of Putin's shambolic Ukraine invasion makes him a target for Kremlin reprisals

A Russian paratrooper has fled to France and is now seeking political asylum after his online account of Vladimir Putin's shambolic invasion of Ukraine painted a target on his back for Kremlin reprisals. Pavel Filatyev was a member of a supposed 'elite' parachute regiment that stormed the southern port city...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY

