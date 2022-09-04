Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Humiliating moment Russian troops ‘flee the frontline’ as Ukraine vows to drive them back to the border
THIS is the humiliating moment Russian troops are recorded fleeing the frontline inside their trenches as Ukraine vowed to push them back to the border. The footage - which will be hugely embarrassing to Russian leader Vladimir Putin - comes as Ukrainian defenders launched their much-anticipated counterattack in occupied Kherson overnight.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
Ukraine HIMARS Eyeing New Russian Convoy Near Kherson, Crimea—Official
Sergey Khlan said the push by Ukrainian forces will lead to "the end of the occupation of the Kherson region."
Ukraine Fires Rockets at Russian Military Bases in Crimea: Ukraine Official
A pair of Ukrainian officials argue in an essay that further strikes against Crimea could change the tide of the war.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war: explosion reported in Crimea as UK says attacks behind Russian lines hitting logistics – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence say ‘increasingly frequent’ attacks behind the front line are also affecting air basing
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin condemns ‘despicable, cruel’ killing of Darya Dugina as Russia blames Ukraine for car bombing – as it happened
Russian president makes statement after death of ally’s daughter; Russian security service accuses Ukraine special services over death
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Ukraine Claims 200 Russian Soldiers Killed in Kherson Counter-Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian soldiers defending Kherson to "run away" if they want to live.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian Proxy Leader Reportedly Flees Amid Ukraine’s Kherson Counteroffensive
A day after Ukraine announced that its long-awaited counteroffensive to take back the southern Kherson region had begun, unconfirmed reports have emerged of several villages being liberated—and at least one Russian proxy leader of the region fleeing to safety in Russia. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, was...
Russian paratrooper flees to France and seeks political asylum after his online account of Putin's shambolic Ukraine invasion makes him a target for Kremlin reprisals
A Russian paratrooper has fled to France and is now seeking political asylum after his online account of Vladimir Putin's shambolic invasion of Ukraine painted a target on his back for Kremlin reprisals. Pavel Filatyev was a member of a supposed 'elite' parachute regiment that stormed the southern port city...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Italy's Meloni warns of broader risks posed by Ukraine conflict
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to lead a new Italian government with two parties once close to Moscow, warned on Sunday of the risk posed to Western nations by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it the "tip of the iceberg" in a struggle for influence.
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Russian Forces 'Under-Manned' as Ukraine Begins Counteroffensive: U.K.
Ukraine has been carrying out strikes on bridges in the south—key Russian supply lines from the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine denies involvement in death of Putin ally’s daughter; don’t allow Moscow to sow fear, says Zelenskiy – as it happened
Zelenskiy adviser says Ukraine had nothing to do with Darya Dugina’s death as Russia orders investigation into car bombing
Comments / 0