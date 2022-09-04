NYPD announces street closures for J’ouvert parade

The NYPD has announced that there will be several street closures for the long-awaited J’ouvert parade .

Starting Saturday, there will be closures on Empire Boulevard from Flatbush Avenue to Nostrand Avenue, and Nostrand Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Rutland Road.

On Monday, key road closures will include southbound traffic on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard, and northbound and southbound traffic on Ocean Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Parkside Avenue.

There will be 13 entry points along the J’ouvert route Saturday. However, each person will be subject to screening by a metal detector. Anyone wishing to attend the festivities should arrive early to swiftly pass through security.

J'ouvert, which comes from French "jour ouvert," or "breaking dawn," has a rich historical meaning. It was established in Trinidad during the time of slavery.

News 12 reported that incidents of gun violence in past years, however, have cast a negative light on the festivities. This year organizers are determined to restore its reputation.

"It's love for culture, love for nature, love for music, love for togetherness, this is what J'ouvert is about and carnival is about. It's about bringing us together to celebrate who we are," explained Betty Blue Jazz, singer and drum circle facilitator.