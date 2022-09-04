ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

wbap.com

Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
DENTON, TX
KHOU

Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up

HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, have agreed to a Sept. 30 debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott announced last month that he had accepted an invitation to the debate, which will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. O’Rourke responded at the time by saying he would be happy to debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the specific event — and pushed for more debates. On Thursday morning, O’Rourke’s campaign revealed it had committed to the Sept. 30 debate while announcing he had also accepted invitations for four other town hall-style debates hosted by news organizations.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations

Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
DALLAS, TX

