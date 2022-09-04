Read full article on original website
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of the Texas Lt. Governor race. It is the...
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
Another Republican throws their support behind the Democrat running against Dan Patrick in the race for Texas Lt. Governor
In another blow to the re-election campaign of Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, more members of his own party are coming out against him and announcing they’re voting for the Democrat in the race for the powerful position overseeing the state Senate. Mike Collier, a former Republican himself, is...
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally
DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them. Things have gotten a little more complicated since then. While the...
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up
HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
November election reminders: Vote-by mail information; registration deadline; other key dates
HOUSTON — You'll be hearing a lot about the November election in the coming weeks as the countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. If...
Republican Tarrant County Judge endorses Democrat in Lt. Governor's race
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is a Republican, has endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas Lt. Governor. Collier is facing off against incumbent Dan Patrick in the race. Whitley, who announced last year that he will not seek a fifth term in...
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg
TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, have agreed to a Sept. 30 debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott announced last month that he had accepted an invitation to the debate, which will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. O’Rourke responded at the time by saying he would be happy to debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the specific event — and pushed for more debates. On Thursday morning, O’Rourke’s campaign revealed it had committed to the Sept. 30 debate while announcing he had also accepted invitations for four other town hall-style debates hosted by news organizations.
Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
Political expert weighs in on new campaign ads in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Labor day kicks off the unofficial start of the fall campaign season. Governor Greg Abbott came out with a swing with his new attack ad slamming his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke claiming he wants to defund the police. O’rourke’s campaign told CBS Austin that's not true.
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
