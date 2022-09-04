Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces Perry County to receive $11.6 million for infrastructure improvements after floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $11.6 million will go to Perry County for improvements on infrastructure, water treatment and public safety following the floods in July. The funds will go toward a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
wymt.com
‘The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over’: Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers announce infrastructure funding in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers were in Perry County to announce infrastructure improvements in the area. Together, they presented $8,893,200 for the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn to improve water systems. “The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
kentuckytoday.com
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear discusses Floyd County infrastructure improvements, flood recovery developments
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County to announce infrastructure investments and flood project developments. The governor presented more than $2.5 million in funding, allocated to improving existing water infrastructure and replacing approximately 20,000 feet of water lines. “Today, we are in Eastern Kentucky...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
wymt.com
Ky. school districts send classroom furniture to Eastern Ky. elementary school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations from Fayette and Jefferson County Public Schools were loaded up on a truck Wednesday morning bound for their next stop at Hindman Elementary School in Knott county. ”We were able to donate transportation both with the Fayette County and Jefferson County Public School systems,”...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear, other officials encourage food donation for Hunger Action Month
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One in seven Kentuckians does not have enough food, according to the people behind Hunger Action Month. Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined the State Agriculture Commissioner Wednesday to ask people to help feed others. Organizers with Feeding America said Hunger Action Month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
wymt.com
Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
Comments / 0