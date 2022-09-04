ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming-neon, KY

wymt.com

'The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over': Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers announce infrastructure funding in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers were in Perry County to announce infrastructure improvements in the area. Together, they presented $8,893,200 for the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn to improve water systems. "The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over," said...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Fleming-neon, KY
wymt.com

'It's a major impact:' Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It's a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God's Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don't have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear discusses Floyd County infrastructure improvements, flood recovery developments

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County to announce infrastructure investments and flood project developments. The governor presented more than $2.5 million in funding, allocated to improving existing water infrastructure and replacing approximately 20,000 feet of water lines. "Today, we are in Eastern Kentucky...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper "R" program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren't seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentuckians in the eastern part of the state pay the most for their electricity bills, according to a new energy affordability tool on the Energy and Environment Cabinet website. More than a dozen Eastern Kentucky counties topped the list for the most expensive monthly electric bills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert's Orchard. It's the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert's Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found

Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

