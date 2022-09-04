Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
NSU and ODU police chiefs discuss safety following mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University students returned to the classroom after tragedy struck this weekend, campus police want to ensure parents they take safety very seriously. Early Sunday morning, Norfolk police said someone shot seven people at a house party on Killam Avenue.
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
13newsnow.com
Vigil to be held for victim of Killam Ave. mass shooting
Angie McKnight was a second year pre-nursing major at Norfolk State. A vigil will be held on campus Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.
Jurors hear opening statements, first witnesses in trial for man accused of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011 began Wednesday morning. Jury selection took nearly three hours in the case of Rashad Dooley. During opening statements, Norfolk Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Cynthia Collard told jurors investigators revived this cold case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 8000 block of Diggs Road around 2:10 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to...
Neighbors recount moments after house party turned mass shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The aftermath of a weekend house party along Killam Avenue remains fresh in neighbors' minds. Two people were killed and five were wounded, according to Norfolk police. The suspect is still on the run. "Pretty shocking and scary, obviously, knowing that people so close to me...
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Norfolk
A man was sent to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Here's where school divisions in Hampton Roads stand with crossing guard staffing
SUFFOLK, Va. — Through all the changes that come with a new school year, some things never change, particularly on East Washington Street in Suffolk. Every school day around 2 p.m., the corner outside John F. Kennedy Middle School becomes Bessie Newsome's corner. “They say, 'I remember you from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Sentara Norfolk General went on lock-down after the mass shooting
On Saturday night in Norfolk, seven people were shot in one location. As the injured made their way to the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General went into a temporary lockdown.
Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening. According to police, a call was received about the shooting,...
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
'After I gave her a hug, the shooting happened' | Friends, family grieving loss of NSU student killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A college house party ended in violence over the weekend, leaving two people dead and five others injured in Norfolk. The person responsible is still on the run. A Norfolk State University student was at the party on Killam Avenue with her friend, Angie McKnight. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maceandcrown.com
Mistrial Declared for Suspect in the Murder of ODU Student Christopher Cummings
The trial of one of the men accused of killing ODU student Christopher Cummings has ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Jovan Doyle took the stand on Aug. 24, more than 10 years after Cummings’ death. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 29, after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours. Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi told the Virginian-Pilot that they plan to re-try the case against Doyle as soon as possible.
13newsnow.com
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Virginia Beach Police asking for help identifying shooting suspects
The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three men wanted in connection to a shooting near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.
‘We’re frustrated:’ Granby St shooting suspect preliminary hearing pushed back
The man charged in a triple homicide in Downtown Norfolk was in court Tuesday morning.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Woman dies after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess Anne...
Police respond to fugitive barricaded inside Newport News apartment complex
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical situation in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0