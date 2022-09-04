Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
First day of classes canceled in Eatonville School District due to teacher strike
EATONVILLE, Wash. - The first day of classes in the Eatonville School District has been canceled as teachers voted to strike. The Eatonville School District and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) have not yet reached an agreement, after bargaining on Sept. 6. EEA will begin their strike on Sept. 7,...
q13fox.com
Kent teachers reach bargaining agreement with district; school starts tomorrow
KENT, Wash. - Teachers in Kent have ratified a new bargaining contract with the district. The union representing its educators, Kent Education Association, announced that a tentative agreement on a new contract was reached at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. The agreement was ratified on Wednesday night. Since an agreement was reached,...
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
KOMO News
Seattle teachers reject district's call to work, without contract Wednesday
SEATTLE — The ballot boxes are still open for Seattle teachers to vote on authorizing a strike, that election closing at 9:00 Tuesday morning. Instead of waiting for those ballots to be counted, teachers spent Monday afternoon, assembling signs for a potential picketing, to being Wednesday morning. “We are...
Parents react as potential Seattle Public Schools teacher strike decision looms
SEATTLE — A decision on if teachers with Seattle Public schools will authorize a strike is expected by Tuesday, and families are anxious about what the outcome will be. "Frustrated that it's come to this and I'm really angry about it and I hope that SPS takes the message and starts bargaining in good faith," said Olivia Chiong.
ncwlife.com
Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal
(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
q13fox.com
'Justice crisis'; Staffing shortages affect criminal justice, say WA law enforcement unions
SEATTLE - The three presidents of King County’s largest law enforcement unions are calling on lawmaker to "take the politics out of justice system," claiming staffing shortages are jeopardizing a victim’s right to justice. The leaders of the Seattle Police Officers' Guild (SPOG), the King County Police Officers...
q13fox.com
Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot
SEATTLE - Health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection, The Seattle Times reported.
MyNorthwest.com
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
KUOW
Should Sec. of State, the 'junk drawer' of state government, be nonpartisan?
Washington's secretary of state is an interesting job. In a lot of ways, it’s pretty administrative. They supervise the state archives. They coordinate implementation of the state's records management laws. But what they've become most well known for is supervising and certifying state and local elections. Some say, to...
kirklandreporter.com
COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections
In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
KOMO News
Local pediatrician sees increase in disordered eating
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, America's youth faced a mental health crisis. The pandemic made the problem worse. Now one local pediatrician says the crisis is playing out in emergency rooms and doctor's offices at unprecedented levels. "We are certainly seeing an increase in visits to the emergency and...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration
Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
KOMO News
Seattle City Council passes resolution to move forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — Gas-powered leaf blowers are out in the City of Seattle. District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen commended the City Council for passing legislation, which sunsets gas-powered leaf blowers. The resolution was introduced recently and KOMO News covered it recently. Resolution 32064 calls for ending the use of the...
issaquahreporter.com
Statewide project to repair I-90 near North Bend
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced they were beginning repavement work on more than a dozen state highways this week, including I-90 and State Routes 18 and 202. The roadway improvements are part of the state’s $7 million Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair Project, which will bring restoration...
