Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Kent teachers reach bargaining agreement with district; school starts tomorrow

KENT, Wash. - Teachers in Kent have ratified a new bargaining contract with the district. The union representing its educators, Kent Education Association, announced that a tentative agreement on a new contract was reached at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. The agreement was ratified on Wednesday night. Since an agreement was reached,...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal

(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot

SEATTLE - Health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection, The Seattle Times reported.
KING COUNTY, WA
#Seattle Public Schools#School Board#Sps#K12#Seattle Union#The Kent School District#First Student And Zum
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos

As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
PUYALLUP, WA
kirklandreporter.com

COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Education
Politics
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Ballotpedia News

Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections

In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local pediatrician sees increase in disordered eating

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, America's youth faced a mental health crisis. The pandemic made the problem worse. Now one local pediatrician says the crisis is playing out in emergency rooms and doctor's offices at unprecedented levels. "We are certainly seeing an increase in visits to the emergency and...
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration

Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
KIRKLAND, WA
issaquahreporter.com

Statewide project to repair I-90 near North Bend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced they were beginning repavement work on more than a dozen state highways this week, including I-90 and State Routes 18 and 202. The roadway improvements are part of the state’s $7 million Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair Project, which will bring restoration...
NORTH BEND, WA

