Related
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno County rollover crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the solo rollover crash on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m at Dinuba and Marks Ave. Investigators say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a grape vineyard. The man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Daniel […]
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
21-year-old woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Madera woman arrested after alleged DUI crash kills Coarsegold Harley rider, CHP says
A 50-year-old Madera woman was arrested Wednesday after officers said she caused a fatal crash while drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on Road 603 east of Run Way in Madera County about 10:30 p.m. when she decided to turn around, CHP said in a news release.
Power knocked out at Visalia shopping center after suspected DUI crash, police say
Police say the driver hit a fire hydrant and took out a large junction box. The crash left Packwood Creek Shopping Center in the dark.
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
Man dies 4 days after motorcycle crash in Clovis, police say
A man who was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Old Town Clovis early Thursday morning has died from his injuries.
CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies say
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tulare County, CHP says
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near Orosi.
62-Year-Old Woman Killed 1 Other Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Visalia (Visalia, CA)
According to the Visalia California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. The crash happened on highway 99 North of Avenue 152. According to the Police, a 2011 Ford northbound [..]
35-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in southeast Fresno.
Northern California deputy arrested in Coalinga area after double murder in Dublin
A Bay Area sheriff's deputy was arrested in the Coalinga area Wednesday morning after allegedly killing two people in the city of Dublin hours earlier.
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.
Body cam footage of fatal shooting at Fresno’s Vinland Park released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body-worn camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in June. Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, officers were called out to Vinland Park near Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues after it was reported that a man was seen waving a gun […]
KMJ
Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
Manhunt ends in Coalinga for deputy accused of double homicide
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy on the run and considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning was arrested near Coalinga, according to Dublin police. A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early Wednesday morning following a double homicide. The manhunt ended when Williams called law […]
