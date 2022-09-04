ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno County rollover crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the solo rollover crash on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m at Dinuba and Marks Ave. Investigators say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a grape vineyard. The man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Daniel […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.  Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
KMJ

Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Manhunt ends in Coalinga for deputy accused of double homicide

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy on the run and considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning was arrested near Coalinga, according to Dublin police. A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early Wednesday morning following a double homicide. The manhunt ended when Williams called law […]
DUBLIN, CA

