St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
Former Royals pitcher Mark Littell dies at the age of 69

Thank God for the Country Boy The Royals, and the baseball world, lost one of the great ones on Monday. Mark Littell, who pitched for the Royals from 1973 to 1977 and for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1978 to 1982, passed away from complications of heart surgery at the age of 69. Littell, who was affectionately known as “Country”, and later “Ramrod”, was drafted by the Royals in the 12th round of the 1971 draft. Littell had been a star pitcher in the Gideon, Missouri area prior to being selected by the Royals. Littell shot through the Royals minor league system, spending the 1971 season in Rookie ball at Billings and the 1972 season at Class A Waterloo (IA.). After a strong camp, he started 1973 at AAA Omaha before being called up to Kansas City and making his debut on June 14th with a start at Baltimore. He was in Kansas City for good by 1975, part of the Royals youth movement that led to three consecutive Western Division titles. His best season as a pro came in 1976, when he went 8-4.
Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play...
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon

Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels

Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
