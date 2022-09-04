Read full article on original website
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Former Royals pitcher Mark Littell dies at the age of 69
Thank God for the Country Boy The Royals, and the baseball world, lost one of the great ones on Monday. Mark Littell, who pitched for the Royals from 1973 to 1977 and for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1978 to 1982, passed away from complications of heart surgery at the age of 69. Littell, who was affectionately known as “Country”, and later “Ramrod”, was drafted by the Royals in the 12th round of the 1971 draft. Littell had been a star pitcher in the Gideon, Missouri area prior to being selected by the Royals. Littell shot through the Royals minor league system, spending the 1971 season in Rookie ball at Billings and the 1972 season at Class A Waterloo (IA.). After a strong camp, he started 1973 at AAA Omaha before being called up to Kansas City and making his debut on June 14th with a start at Baltimore. He was in Kansas City for good by 1975, part of the Royals youth movement that led to three consecutive Western Division titles. His best season as a pro came in 1976, when he went 8-4.
Zack Greinke lost interesting bet with Royals teammate
Zack Greinke continues to be one of the zaniest dudes in baseball. Kansas City Royals rookie Drew Waters went yard for the very first time in his MLB career on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. Waters hit a two-run homer off Triston McKenzie that tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth.
FOX Sports
Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers
San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/7/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Royals prediction and pick. Cody Morris gets the call for the Guardians, while Zack Greinke starts for the Royals. Cody Morris has been called up and brought into the Cleveland rotation because...
Royals Insider on what to watch for during team's final month of 2022 season
610’s Royals Insider Josh Vernier joins Cody and Gold to talk about what he’s keeping an eye on during the final month of the team’s 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Zack Greinke Bet Royals Rookie That He Wouldn't Hit Home Run This Season
Zack Greinke remains one of the most interesting men in sports. The 38-year-old, future Hall of Fame pitcher returned to the team that drafted him — the Kansas City Royals — for his 19th Major League season in 2022. Greinke recently had some fun with a recently called-up...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
FOX Sports
Tigers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Angels
Detroit Tigers (50-85, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-76, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -207, Tigers +171; over/under is 8...
Jack Flaherty solid in return, but Cardinals bullpen falters in 6-0 loss to Nationals
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6-0 Monday. Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J....
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
