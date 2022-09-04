Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
brproud.com
Overnight police chase ends on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in a pursuit overnight. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. near I-12 West and Airline Hwy. when BRPD located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when asked and...
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after two recent attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in connection with the two incidents involving two 13-year-old female victims. Jail records show his bond was set at $60,000.
wbrz.com
Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock
BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
theadvocate.com
Man crashes on I-12 while attempting to flee Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies
Traffic backed up for 7 miles Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office contacted the Sheriff's Office just after 3 p.m. requesting additional aid in arresting Steven McCarthy...
brproud.com
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
brproud.com
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
wbrz.com
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured
GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in assault of two 13-year-old girls at separate school pickup zones, police say
A man arrested Tuesday in the assaults of two 13-year-old girls late last week at pickup areas of two different schools, the authorities said, is accused of pointing a gun at both of the girls and trying to lure one to a car. Police booked Hunter Talley, 26, on two...
theadvocate.com
Negotiators talk down armed man at St. James High; start of school in Vacherie delayed to 9 a.m.
A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school. The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022
The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
brproud.com
EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
wbrz.com
Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday
LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
brproud.com
Suspect claims concerns over insurance after crash led to high-speed chase through Baker
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department was recently asked to investigate an accident that took place in a local gas station parking lot. An officer was asked to come to the Chevron Gas Station located at 310 Main St. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
Upon questioning, the Metairie man "admitted to having meth in his duffle bag" which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
