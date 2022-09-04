ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Overnight police chase ends on Bluebonnet Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in a pursuit overnight. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. near I-12 West and Airline Hwy. when BRPD located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when asked and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after two recent attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in connection with the two incidents involving two 13-year-old female victims. Jail records show his bond was set at $60,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Parker
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Prison
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
LIVINGSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy