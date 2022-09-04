Read full article on original website
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, September 3, near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4) 66-year-old William Jennings Dixon of Captain Cook died following a three-vehicle collision in South...
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.
Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. southwest in the afternoon. Kona Low 0.1 feet 06:03 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:41 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.6 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low...
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for […]
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
Animal Control got her the emergency care she needed to survive, then eight days later, she was introduced to the shelter.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
On June 12, 2018, a man recorded a 15-year-old girl taking a shower without her consent, according to the Prosecuting office of Hawaii.
There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
Two puppies that were abandoned in July have since been adopted. Now, the HIHS is hoping someone will take home a sweet, scruffy, little terrier named Mitzi.
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
The He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park. The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters.
