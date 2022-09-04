ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road

Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
Kona Man Killed in Three Vehicle Crash

SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, September 3, near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4) 66-year-old William Jennings Dixon of Captain Cook died following a three-vehicle collision in South...
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
HPD Interagency Warrant Sweep Nets 13 Arrests

An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers

Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 06, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. southwest in the afternoon. Kona Low 0.1 feet 06:03 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:41 PM HST. Kawaihae High 2.6 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low...
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Concern grows over ‘egregious’ overcrowding at HCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, concerns are being raised over the overcrowding of Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. As of Monday, officials said 326 inmates are being held at the facility, which has a designed capacity of 206. After a tour in August, the state’s Oversight Commission...
Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for […]
Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
Woman accused of having 2lbs of meth in carry-on posts $30K bail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for accusations of attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 and by the following day, the Department of Public Safety announced that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui […]
Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
County Invites Public to Celebrate He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival

The He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park. The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters.
