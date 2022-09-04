ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Garth Crooks
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jordan Pickford
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Liverpool star ruled out for three weeks with hamstring injury

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Fulham#Spurs#Everton And England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Why having a Potter at the wheel could be good for Boehly and Chelsea

Should Graham Potter take the not-that-surprisingly-available Chelsea job in the next couple of hours/days, it’s going to become very fashionable to suggest that his critical faculties must have momentarily gone haywire. Brighton, you see, are about as optimal an example of a well-run club as you can get. Potter’s team play some extremely attractive football. Hell, they’ve even recently learned how to do goals. Given their modest status and limited resources, they’ve no right to be mixing it with the big boys. But mix it with the big boys they do. It’s a wonderful life on the south coast, and this particular Pottersville isn’t a dystopian nightmare; it’s a seagull-infused Shangri-La. Such a happy place to be.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea stars train under coach Anthony Barry after brutal sacking of Thomas Tuchel as owner Todd Boehly holds talks with the players, who are set to have Graham Potter as their next boss

Chelsea's stars trained for the first time since Thomas Tuchel's reign as manager was abruptly ended by Todd Boehly on Wednesday. The German's tenure came to an end early on Wednesday morning following the Blues' abysmal 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night and players trained on without the German at the helm.
UEFA
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer

Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Watch: Rio Ferdinand names the five Liverpool players who “are nowhere near the levels” we have seen in the past

Liverpool were truly humbled and embarrassed at the hands of Napoli and Rio Ferdinand name-checked several players who have not been up to standard, so far this season. Speaking on BT Sport, the 43-year-old said: “Too many of their big star players that they’ve relied on in recent years, are nowhere near the levels that they’ve produced and that we’ve become accustomed to seeing.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy