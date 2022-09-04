Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool
Egyptian has just two goals from Reds opening six matches.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out until after September international break
Jordan Henderson will not return for Liverpool until after the September international break due to a hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara is back for the Reds ahead of their Champions League clash at Napoli on Wednesday. Reds captain Henderson picked up the setback in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
RELATED PEOPLE
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Juventus as Champions League kicks off
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Battle-hardened in Europe after coming through three qualifying rounds, Dinamo Zagreb begins its first group stage campaign since 2019-20 against a Chelsea in a state of flux after a squad rebuild. Nearly $300 million has been spent on refreshing Chelsea’s squad in the summer transfer window and that is likely to mean first starts in the Champions League for the club for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Dinamo beat Shkupi, Ludogorets Razgrad and Bodo/Glimt to reach the group stage. AC Milan visits Salzburg energized by its 3-2 derby win over Inter Milan and the closing of its latest ownership switch — which includes a minority stake for the New York Yankees. Rafael Leão, who scored twice in the derby, has been devastating in Milan’s attack. While Milan is making successive Champions League appearances for the first time since 2013-14, Salzburg is playing in the group phase for the fourth straight season.
Furious Jurgen Klopp will ‘tear terrified Liverpool flops a new one’ after Napoli horror show, claims club legend Fowler
LIVERPOOL legend Robbie Fowler has claimed Jurgen Klopp will "terrify" his players after their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli. It was the worst possible start to the Reds' Champions League campaign as they found themselves 3-0 down at half-time following a humiliating 45 minutes in Italy. And it...
Yardbarker
Liverpool star ruled out for three weeks with hamstring injury
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.
Humiliation for Liverpool as vibrant Napoli rip them to shreds
A rupture occurred in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. It was Liverpool, ripped apart and destroyed by Napoli on a humiliating night when Jürgen Klopp’s team resembled Champions League novices not seasoned finalists from three of the past five years. The worst European performance of Klopp’s near seven-year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tottenham 2 Marseille 0: Richarlison cries after first goals since £60m transfer as Spurs win in Champions League
THAT is why Tottenham spent all that money on a supposed "sub" this summer. The Brazil star scored twice since his £60m move from Everton as Spurs returned to the Champions League with a win over Marseille. And it proved too much as the Brazil star cried at the...
BBC
Referees' Association fear abuse suffered by officials causing a loss of talent
Not enough talented referees are coming through the system because too many are suffering abuse, according to the head of the Referees' Association. Premier League referees were heavily criticised this weekend following controversial VAR decisions. Referees' body PGMOL has since accepted two of the decisions were wrong. "Why would a...
Nathan Redmond set to leave Southampton and join Dele Alli at Besiktas as Saints accept £4m offer for unwanted winger
NATHAN REDMOND is set to follow Dele Alli and join the Premier League influx at Turkish club Besiktas. Southampton have made it clear they will let the winger leave and have allowed the 28-year-old to travel to Turkey ahead of a £4million move. The one-cap England international has fallen...
Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
All the key details ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A Clash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Where England's Euro champions are playing this season, from Lucy Bronze to Alessia Russo
The Women's Super League season is once again upon us and with more eyes than ever before set to be tuning into the new campaign, a run-down of where to find all the England players who made themselves household names over the Euros seemed like a logical approach for interested fans.
MLS・
Why having a Potter at the wheel could be good for Boehly and Chelsea
Should Graham Potter take the not-that-surprisingly-available Chelsea job in the next couple of hours/days, it’s going to become very fashionable to suggest that his critical faculties must have momentarily gone haywire. Brighton, you see, are about as optimal an example of a well-run club as you can get. Potter’s team play some extremely attractive football. Hell, they’ve even recently learned how to do goals. Given their modest status and limited resources, they’ve no right to be mixing it with the big boys. But mix it with the big boys they do. It’s a wonderful life on the south coast, and this particular Pottersville isn’t a dystopian nightmare; it’s a seagull-infused Shangri-La. Such a happy place to be.
Chelsea stars train under coach Anthony Barry after brutal sacking of Thomas Tuchel as owner Todd Boehly holds talks with the players, who are set to have Graham Potter as their next boss
Chelsea's stars trained for the first time since Thomas Tuchel's reign as manager was abruptly ended by Todd Boehly on Wednesday. The German's tenure came to an end early on Wednesday morning following the Blues' abysmal 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night and players trained on without the German at the helm.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former colleagues Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti share embrace after Napoli’s big victory over Liverpool
It’s always good to see when two former colleagues can still interact in a positive way and that seems to very much be the case with Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti. The pair worked together at Roma and made time to have a loving embrace, after Napoli delivered a stunning victory over Liverpool.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police in fresh vow to identify girl's killer
Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel with the help of the local community, an assistant chief constable has said. Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said already "the community has stepped forward". Nine-year-old Olivia was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand names the five Liverpool players who “are nowhere near the levels” we have seen in the past
Liverpool were truly humbled and embarrassed at the hands of Napoli and Rio Ferdinand name-checked several players who have not been up to standard, so far this season. Speaking on BT Sport, the 43-year-old said: “Too many of their big star players that they’ve relied on in recent years, are nowhere near the levels that they’ve produced and that we’ve become accustomed to seeing.
Comments / 0