ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

The high cost of smoking in your car

By Philip Reed, NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWoS3_0hi9qBXH00

( NerdWallet ) – Smoking in your car is harmful to you and your passengers, but it also hurts the resale value of your car.

Smoking can reduce the car’s trade-in value by at least $500, according to Richard Arca, director of vehicle valuations and analytics for auto website Edmunds. Other sources put the cost even higher.

2022 Mobile area rainfall on track for lower total than 2021

A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, or NCBI, estimates that smoking in a car reduces its resale value by 7.7%. So, for example, a car with a trade-in value of $20,000 would instead sell for $18,460, or $1,540 less.

Most online used-car buying sites — which let you sell your car online sight unseen based on a questionnaire — ask at least about “persistent odors,” if not specifically about smoking.

In evaluating the same car two different ways (smoked in and never smoked in), online used-car retailer Vroom’s appraisal tool reduced the company’s purchase offer by $1,000. Carvana’s reduction was less for the same car, cutting its offering price by only $289.

Why smoke depreciates your car’s value

When cars are evaluated for trade-in, a number of factors affect their value, such as mechanical condition and the number of miles driven. The condition of the interior is another big factor: The smell of smoke makes a vehicle harder to sell and is expensive to recondition.

Smoke “will permeate the entire vehicle interior,” says Michael Stoops, senior global product and training specialist for Meguiar’s car care products. The odor stubbornly lingers — even in “areas you can neither see nor reach, such as inside the air conditioning system.”

Besides reducing a car’s value, it can be a deal breaker if you’re trying to sell your smoked-in car and a potential buyer sniffs the telltale smoke odor, Arca says. There also might be signs of visible damage potential buyers could notice. For example, smokers sometimes drop ash on car seats, which leaves burn marks on the upholstery that would be expensive to repair.

A lot more than a persistent bad smell

Lighting a cigarette in a car is unhealthy for even nonsmoking passengers, and the threat remains long after the cigarette is extinguished. “Third-hand smoke” refers to the gases and particulates absorbed by the car’s interior and then re-emitted over time.

This second- and third-hand smoke can be hazardous for the car’s new owner, but it’s especially hazardous for young people.

“Several studies show that kids, cars and cigarettes are a particularly dangerous combination,” according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation.

In fact, smoking in a car with a young person is illegal in nine states and Puerto Rico: It’s outlawed for anyone driving with a passenger under a certain age.

The warning from the NCBI is even more dire: “Secondhand smoke (SHS) causes premature death and disease in children and adults, and the scientific evidence indicates that there is no risk-free level of exposure to SHS.”

Can you get rid of the smoking smell in your car?

If you buy a used car and later detect a smoke smell, or you are selling a car that you’ve smoked in and don’t want to take a hit on the resale value, all is not lost.

It is possible to eliminate smoking smells almost entirely “in all but the worst cases, but it takes a concerted effort,” says Mark Holthoff, Carvana’s senior editor of content. But he says that off-the-shelf solutions and home remedies, such as leaving coffee grounds in the car, often just mask the smell temporarily.

Stoops says ridding a car of a smoke smell requires a thorough cleaning of all surfaces inside the vehicle, especially soft surfaces that “tend to hold smoke odor more tenaciously than hard surfaces.”

Products to treat or eliminate smoke smell abound. For example, Meguiar’s Air Re-Fresher canister dispenses while the engine is running and the air conditioning is on high and recirculating mode. It and similar products sell for about $10 for a single canister.

Is ozone the magic smoke-eraser?

Cleaning services have had success using ozone generators to extract the cigarette smell. Mike Lightman, owner of Odor Removal Experts of OC, says the treatment costs $169 for a midsized sedan. The car is left running during the process so the ventilation system can circulate.

“I never say it removes the smell completely because people remember smells and then expect them,” says Lightman. “But it will remove the smell to the point that you’ll be satisfied.”

Once the treatment is complete, Stoops recommends airing out the car to remove all traces of ozone because it can cause eye, nose, throat and lung irritation.

Ozone generators are available for home use, running from $70 to more than $3,000.

DIY smoke removal

A thorough professional auto detail may be able to remove most smoke smells, but if you want to try to remove cigarette smell yourself, here are the key issues to address, says Stoops:

  • Remove all items and debris from the car, including the glove box.
  • Shampoo the upholstery with a car care product designed for that purpose.
  • Vacuum, wash and shampoo the floor mats thoroughly.
  • Use all-purpose cleaners and vinyl cleaners for all other surfaces, such as the dashboard and door panels.
  • Use a vinegar and water solution to remove nicotine film from windows.
  • Steam clean the headliner — the ceiling material — or replace it if the smell persists.
  • Replace the cabin air filters.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WKRG News 5

Shalimar woman wins $2.3M off $5 scratch-off

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a new millionaire. Gloria Johnson of Shalimar took home the cash-out option of $2,330,000 from the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game. Johnson bought the winning tickets at the Raceway gas station in Shalimar. She accepted the cash-out payment on Friday, Sept. 2. Address: 1183 North Eglin […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for trafficking, found with 170 grams of cocaine on Labor Day: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to sell synthetic cannabinoids after being found with 170 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of spice on Labor Day, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dedric Dwayne Rease was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Mobile, AL
Cars
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
WKRG News 5

9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for fentanyl in Prichard: Mobile Co. Sheriff

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a traffic stop after deputies found drugs in the car and learned the two men had active felony warrants for their arrest. Tretin Devangelo Ferguson and Michael Eugene Carson Jr. were found in a Black Cadillac Escalade. The […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Secondhand Smoke#Vehicles#Tobacco Smoking#Air Conditioning#Business Industry#Linus Business#2022 Mobile#Ncbi
WKRG News 5

Video: Helicopter lands on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unusual sight Labor Day weekend on Crab Island. Boat traffic is expected, but a helicopter landing on a boat is unusual. But that’s exactly what happened. A black helicopter slowed and landed behind a large black vessel along the Eastern edge of the tourist hotspot on Sept. 2. Adam Carroll with […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged after stolen car chase in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement. OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy