Tyler, TX

KLTV

Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
LONGVIEW, TX
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest

Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
News Break
Politics
Mix 93.1

R&B Stars Shaun Milli & Adina Howard Coming To Tyler, TX

Coming off the success of a "Sexy Night Of White" with hip hop star Plies, Bailey Music Group is getting ready to do it again, this time for all the lovers!. The first big R&B show of the fall is coming on Saturday Oct. 8th to the Empire Lounge in Tyler. Get ready for a night of "Love & RNB" jumping off with R&B legend Adina Howard and rising new comer Shaun Milli!
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
LONGVIEW, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Whitehouse man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends. The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Longview woman is looking for the good Samaritan who helped her during a car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Ashlie Ponder is a Longview native who spends most of her time sharing her love for God through her services at the Greggton United Methodist Church. Just before 8 a.m. on July 1st, she was going down Hawkins Parkway when her car was hit and flipped over. In that moment, she felt everything she’s worked for slip from her fingers. But a good Samaritan stopped and was by her side until the ambulance got there.
LONGVIEW, TX

