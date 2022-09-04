Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
Catch A Free Movie During ‘Movies In The Park’ In Tyler, Texas
Summer 2022 seemed to be somewhat weird and brutal in East Texas thanks to an extended stretch of days in the triple digits and then a couple of weeks of rain, but a change is on the way and we can once again get out and enjoy outdoor activities thanks to cooler temperatures.
KLTV
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
starlocalmedia.com
Literacy Council of Tyler to partner with Kendra Scott for Thursday gives back event
The Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) on Thursday will be partnering with local jewelry store Kendra Scott for a Kendra Scott Gives Back event. The event will take place at the Kendra Scott location in The Village at Cumberland Park, according to LCOT Director of Community Engagement Bailey Nichols.
Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named. The […]
Fire collapses 2-story house near Bullard after struck by lightning, family says
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A home in the Bullard area was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire on FM 2493. According to the family, no one was in the house at the time of the fire, and they had been living in a separate house on the property while they were building the structure over […]
KLTV
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
inforney.com
Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest
Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
inforney.com
Tyler alterations business celebrates 40 years, passes legacy onto new ownership
Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership. In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month. From simple...
Gun Barrel City fire, police to hold Procession of Lights in honor of 9/11
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11. EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 […]
R&B Stars Shaun Milli & Adina Howard Coming To Tyler, TX
Coming off the success of a "Sexy Night Of White" with hip hop star Plies, Bailey Music Group is getting ready to do it again, this time for all the lovers!. The first big R&B show of the fall is coming on Saturday Oct. 8th to the Empire Lounge in Tyler. Get ready for a night of "Love & RNB" jumping off with R&B legend Adina Howard and rising new comer Shaun Milli!
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
starlocalmedia.com
Whitehouse man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends. The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day […]
KLTV
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
Longview woman is looking for the good Samaritan who helped her during a car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Ashlie Ponder is a Longview native who spends most of her time sharing her love for God through her services at the Greggton United Methodist Church. Just before 8 a.m. on July 1st, she was going down Hawkins Parkway when her car was hit and flipped over. In that moment, she felt everything she’s worked for slip from her fingers. But a good Samaritan stopped and was by her side until the ambulance got there.
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
