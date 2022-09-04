ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mark Petracek
3d ago

they should do away with the foid card, its just a money maker for the state since thetes a backround check anytime you purchase a firearm.

Michael Adamczyk
3d ago

question why do we in Illinois have to apply for a card that allows us to buy guns? answer the Illinois democrats want to control the 2a.

David Cornett
3d ago

Yes and as long as that 18 yr old is in the military they don’t need a parent or guardian. That tells me that our politicians don’t think a service person can have mental health problems. How can our mentally ill politicians make up these laws for normal an law abiding people to follow.

KFVS12

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the Safety Act, will reduce...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Foid#Guns#Illinois State Police#Crime#Red Flags#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WSPY NEWS

ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
WILL COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
wmay.com

Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members

An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary; Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials

A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know

CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
ILLINOIS STATE
