Read full article on original website
Mark Petracek
3d ago
they should do away with the foid card, its just a money maker for the state since thetes a backround check anytime you purchase a firearm.
Reply(7)
30
Michael Adamczyk
3d ago
question why do we in Illinois have to apply for a card that allows us to buy guns? answer the Illinois democrats want to control the 2a.
Reply(7)
38
David Cornett
3d ago
Yes and as long as that 18 yr old is in the military they don’t need a parent or guardian. That tells me that our politicians don’t think a service person can have mental health problems. How can our mentally ill politicians make up these laws for normal an law abiding people to follow.
Reply
16
Related
KFVS12
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the Safety Act, will reduce...
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
Missouri Lawmakers hear testimony on upcoming ballot question to legalize marijuana
Missouri voters will head to the polls in nine weeks to decide if marijuana should be legal to buy, use and grow for anyone 21 and older.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
foxillinois.com
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
hoiabc.com
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
WSPY NEWS
ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Electric vehicle infrastructure grows in the Bi-State
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles Tuesday in Illinois tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
wmay.com
Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members
An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
Gov. Mike Parson to recognize fallen STL County detective
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is recognizing several first responders Wednesday.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Ax wielding man shot dead outside dispensary; Consultant pleads guilty to bribing officials
A security guard at an Illinois marijuana dispensary shot and killed a man brandishing an ax Monday. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at Zen Leaf marijuana dispensary in the Greektown neighborhood of Chicago. The man got into a verbal confrontation with the guard outside the business. The man swung the ax and hit the guard in the leg, who then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
wmay.com
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
Illinois is the third most-dangerous state to be a police officer, FBI says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is one of the most dangerous states to be a police officer, says the FBI. According to data compiled by the bureau, Illinois is the third-most dangerous state to be cop. Between 2012 and 2022, there have been a total of 33 officer fatalities, which equated to 355 […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 74