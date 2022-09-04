Read full article on original website
Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
O's lose momentum in doubleheader sweep
Jordan Lyles gave it what he had. When the right-hander woke up under the weather, the Orioles had to move him from Game 1 to 2 of the doubleheader against the Blue Jays for the sake of resting up, knowing how needed his innings-eating mentality was on a day like Monday. He went to the bullpen and attempted to go through warmups, but he ultimately felt too ill with flu-like symptoms to continue.
Waters hits first homer, wins $100 bet with Greinke
KANSAS CITY -- Drew Waters knew the ball was gone as soon as he made contact Monday night. He dropped his bat and watched as it soared 400 feet into the Royals’ bullpen at Kauffman Stadium for his first career home run. And then he looked for Zack Greinke,...
3 reasons for Seattle's recent surge
SEATTLE -- Is there ever such a thing as a 100% guarantee in Major League Baseball? No one ever bats 1.000, after all. Yet with the schedule dwindling and October inching closer, playoff projections gain more credibility. And those odds from FanGraphs, which have favored the Mariners’ chances for most of the second half, skyrocketed to 99.5% after their seven-game winning streak, which was snapped against the White Sox on Monday.
O's 'pen leads way in benches-clearing fray, fiery win
BALTIMORE -- The bullpen door, by surprise, swung open in the fourth. It was yanked open with more ferocity in the seventh, when the benches and ’pens cleared amid what became a testy evening at Camden Yards. It was only shut for good four hours and 10 minutes after first pitch was originally scheduled to take place, with a laundry list of events unfolding in the interim.
Andrus slugging like an MVP at this ballpark
SEATTLE -- Elvis Andrus is by no means a power hitter, but there’s been something about T-Mobile Park this year that has turned him into an Aaron Judge-like menace against the Mariners. Andrus had a huge day on both sides of the ball Monday afternoon, as the White Sox...
Stallings bests Bench for this catcher record
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was business per usual inside the bullpen ahead of the Marlins' Aug. 29 game when catcher Jacob Stallings saw a graphic on the Bally Sports Florida pregame show.
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
After hectic day, Mariners fight 'til final pitch
SEATTLE -- The pendulum swung swiftly for the Mariners in the span of 24 hours, which included an eight-plus-hour game in Cleveland, accounting for a rain delay, and late-night travel from the Eastern Time Zone immediately afterward. One day later, a combination of a rejuvenated Lance Lynn and a 3...
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
Mets restore order atop NL East in DH sweep
PITTSBURGH -- Once again, reports of the Mets’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. Between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at PNC Park, Mets starter Chris Bassitt went out of his way to reference the idea (which he called “obviously a little extreme”) that the Mets’ three-game losing streak marked the beginning of an irrepressible spiral. The reality is much different, as Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and a resurgent offense demonstrated throughout a doubleheader sweep.
Trout sets tone with HR, but small ball wins day for Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels showed off their power with three home runs, including superstar Mike Trout going deep for a third straight game to reach 31 blasts on the season. But in the end, it was a walk-off safety squeeze bunt from Magneuris Sierra that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over the Tigers in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
A wild night in a Wild race: 'We never quit'
SAN DIEGO -- Things were starting to look awfully bleak early Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Padres hadn’t scored a run at Petco Park, part of a streak that would eventually reach 26 innings. A thousand miles away, meanwhile, the Brewers had jumped out to a five-run lead in Colorado. San Diego’s Wild Card lead was dwindling, its edge in the loss column on the verge of nonexistence.
Who will win ROY? Here are latest Power Rankings
Welcome to the fifth and final regular-season edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline vote on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Please be sure not to miss that “at year’s...
