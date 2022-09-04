The hardest part of Marquette’s season is over. No disrespect intended to anyone else on Marquette’s schedule this fall, but the Golden Eagles started out the year with two preseason top 15 teams in their first three matches of the season. That’s not going to happen in any other three match stretch this year, partly because of how the schedule shakes out, and also partly because Marquette just isn’t going to be playing any other preseason top 15 teams between now and Thanksgiving.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO