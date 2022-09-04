ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Top 100 Guard Tre Norman Commits To Marquette

On Tuesday, Marquette men’s basketball and head coach Shaka Smart picked up their third Class of 2023 commitment, as Tre Norman announced his verbal pledge to play for the Golden Eagles. For the record, that’s not Tre Norman’s Twitter, which is actually @trenorman04, but it is the only video...
#23 Marquette Volleyball Preview: vs Loyola-Chicago

The hardest part of Marquette’s season is over. No disrespect intended to anyone else on Marquette’s schedule this fall, but the Golden Eagles started out the year with two preseason top 15 teams in their first three matches of the season. That’s not going to happen in any other three match stretch this year, partly because of how the schedule shakes out, and also partly because Marquette just isn’t going to be playing any other preseason top 15 teams between now and Thanksgiving.
Marquette Volleyball Moves Up To #23 In New AVCA Poll

The big question coming out of the weekend was “How will the AVCA voters deal with Marquette volleyball’s loss to Wisconsin?” It was a reasonable question, as the #24 ranked Golden Eagles put up a fight against the #6 ranked Badgers, but ended up taking a 3-1 road loss in Madison for their first loss of the season. Do you give them credit for a hard fought match on the road and keep them in the poll? Do you ding them for a loss and drop them out?
Kate Jochims Name Cross Country Athlete Of The Week

"Jochims took individual honors at the Walt Crawford Open hosted by Eastern Illinois. The junior ran the 5K race at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail in 18:22.5. The Golden Eagles captured team first-place honors in the six-team field." Marquette was racing against UIC, Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Vincennes, and Kaskaskia...
Bieda Named Freshman of the Week; Olson On Big East Honor Roll

Here's what the Big East office wrote about Josie Bieda's individual award:. Bieda scored the game-tying goal for Marquette in the 75th minute to force a 1-1 draw against UIC. The freshman forward had three shots, two of which were on goal, in two matches last week. Two of her shots came in a 5-0 win against Green Bay.
