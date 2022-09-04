ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantera Capital CEO: Bitcoin’s Next Bull Market Is on its Way

“Bitcoin is on to the next leg of a rally,” Dan Morehead argued. Dan Morehead – Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Capital – believes the crypto winter will soon come to an end, and bitcoin’s price will head north again. He also argued that the supremacy...
IMF Pitches for Comprehensive Global Regulatory Policy for Cryptocurrencies

Strict regulation and a level-playing field for all crypto actors and activities are possible under certain conditions, IMF said. Taking note of how cryptocurrencies have emerged as a mainstream choice for a variety of purposes, IMF has called for a coordinated, consistent, and comprehensive global response to the evolving regulatory requirements.
UK Regulators Slam Crypto-Friendly Revolut Over Flawed Audits: Report

Revolut has not yet been granted a permanent license to offer digital asset services in the UK. UK digital bank Revolut has come under the regulator’s scrutiny for inconsistencies in its auditing process. Citing sources familiar with the matter, FT reported that the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) criticized an audit by accountancy firm BDO of an unidentified “financial services provider” as “inadequate.”
Bank of Russia to Greenlight Cross-Border Payments With Crypto (Report)

Russian authorities see space for crypto in cross-border settlements. In a rather swift departure from its prewar crypto stance, the Bank of Russia is weighing in on the possibility of legalizing crypto for facilitating cross-border payments in the near future. As local news agency TASS reported, the country’s central bank...
Bitcoin Crashes to 6-Week Lows as Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap saw $60 billion gone daily as bitcoin slumped to a 6-week low while ETH plummeted by nearly 10%. Yesterday’s brief price pump was short-lived as bitcoin reversed its trajectory and slumped below $19,000 to mark a multi-week low. The alternative coins, many of which registered...
HIVE Blockchain Could Start Mining New Crypto Assets After the Merge

Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain said it will produce various other GPU mineable coins after Ethereum shifts to Proof-of-Stake. The Canadian cryptocurrency miner HIVE Blockchain announced its August production figures, saying it mined 290.4 BTC and 3,010 ETH. The company’s equivalent BTC production was 518.8 BTC with an average hashrate of 3.70 Exahash.
Yield App Unveils Higher Yield Passive Income Product

Yield App’s new Earn Plus products are an addition to the existing passive crypto income range. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative.
ETH Surges 7% Daily as Ethereum Network Prepares for Bellatrix Upgrade

As the Ethereum network prepares to go through the Bellatrix upgrade, ETH price is getting hotter. The Bellatrix upgrade, which kicks off the final countdown for the Merge, is all set for today. It will essentially set the rest of the Merge process in motion, which is only days away.
XRP Crashes Toward $0.30 But Bulls Outperform Against Bitcoin (Ripple Price Analysis)

Ripple has not been exempt from the recent decline in the cryptocurrency market. Despite this, XRP paints a different picture against Bitcoin. It’s worth noting that there have been two entirely different outlooks when analyzing the two pairs. In the last 24 hours, the price fell by 8% while increasing by about 3% against Bitcoin.
ETC Soars 28%, ETH Up 7% on Bellatrix Upgrade Day (Market Watch)

Ethereum Classic is today’s most significant gainer with a massive 26% surge. ETH is also well in the green ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade. While bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range below the $20,000 mark, some alternative coins have gone on a tear. Interestingly, Ethereum and Ethereum...
Core Scientific Sold Over 1,100 BTC in August for $26 Million

US crypto miner Core Scientific produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that amount for around $26 million. The Texas-based cryptocurrency mining firm – Core Scientific – produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that stash for approximately $25.9 million. In June...
Bitcoin Flat Around $20K as Volume and Volatility Plunge (Market Watch)

With the lack of any significant trading volumes and volatility, it’s no wonder that BTC and most alts sit quiet today. After bitcoin lost the coveted $20,000 mark during the weekend, the asset has remained stuck below it, while the trading volume is missing. Most altcoins are also quite...
Motearn: A Sustainable Move2Earn Platform With IRL NFTs

Move-to-Earn (M2E) has become a popular trend in the crypto industry. It is a model that rewards users with cryptocurrencies for engaging in health-focused activities such as walking, jogging, running, and swimming. M2E is similar to the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model that rewards people for playing blockchain games. But unlike...
How to Benefit from Ethereum’s Merge: CoinGecko’s Co-Founder Hints

The executive shared some tips on how ETH investors can benefit from the upcoming Merge. With the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge only days away, Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of major cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, has shared some ways on how ETH holders can best take advantage of the upcoming event.
UK’s New Prime Minister Advocated for Pro-Crypto Regulations

The newly-appointed Prime Minister of the UK said she wants to see friendly crypto regulations that do not limit their development. The United Kingdom finally has a new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the face of Liz Truss, who spoke positively about the cryptocurrency industry several years ago.
