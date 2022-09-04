SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing worse than doing enough to win a hard-fought game and coming up just short of victory, but that is what happened to Utah Saturday at The Swamp. No, it was not a perfectly played game. There are certainly things the Utes need to work on, but they played tough, as did their opponent in Florida to where you knew whoever came up short was going to feel a bit crushed about it.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO