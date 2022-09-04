Read full article on original website
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
BYU Football Will Debut New Royal Blue Helmet Against Baylor
PROVO, Utah – Saturday’s game between No. 21 BYU football and No. 9 Baylor is big. Big games bring out fresh new gear for college football teams. That’s what is happening for BYU on Saturday night as they will be wearing their new “Blue Lightning” helmet against the Bears.
Latest On BYU WRs Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney Entering Baylor Game
PROVO, Utah – One of the big questions for No. 21 BYU football entering Saturday night’s tilt against Baylor is the availability of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Earlier in the week, BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked for an update on BYU’s banged-up receivers. Sitake...
SOURCE SPORTS: Dawn Staley Details Decision To Cancel BYU Basketball Series Following Racial Slurs
Dawn Staley, South Carolina women’s basketball coach is explaining her decision to cancel a series of games with BYU. Staley spoke for the first time on Sunday about the decision that was announced by the university on Friday. “As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best...
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
Devin Kaufusi: ‘We Beat Ourselves’ Against Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s season-opening loss to Florida was a real gut punch. The Utes had chances to win and in some cases were the better team Saturday night at The Swamp. There is obviously a lot of season left to play and one game doesn’t make...
Sharrieff Shah Wants Improvement On Utah Defense
SALT LAKE CITY- The most disappointing aspect of Utah’s performance against Florida on Saturday was the defense. Usually a cornerstone of a Kyle Whittingham coached team, the defense came up short too often when they were in position to change the game. While most of the problems are easily fixed, cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wants to see the unit improve with the notes they gathered about themselves in Gainesville.
Scott Mitchell: Utah’s Loss ‘Had Nothing To Do With Florida’
SALT LAKE CITY – Let’s be real. While Utah did lose the game against Florida, there were opportunities for the Utes to walk away from The Swamp with a win over the Gators, according to former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell. Utah had their issues in this game for...
Hilltop
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Assistant Head Coach Ed Lamb
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s assistant head coach Ed Lamb is an important piece of the BYU Football team, but do you know how he got to where he is?. Lamb’s coaching journey began in youth sports. “Having my dad and other people coach me, those were...
Utah Offense Positive After Tough Loss
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing worse than doing enough to win a hard-fought game and coming up just short of victory, but that is what happened to Utah Saturday at The Swamp. No, it was not a perfectly played game. There are certainly things the Utes need to work on, but they played tough, as did their opponent in Florida to where you knew whoever came up short was going to feel a bit crushed about it.
Sights & Sounds From BYU’s Blowout Win Over USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football had a memorable opening to the 2022 season. The Cougars rolled through USF notching a dominating 50-21 victory. It was a game that probably wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest, and that final score is pretty lopsided. KSL...
BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
Whittingham Positive About Utes, Acknowledges Things To Improve
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have now played in three straight big games with all eyes on them and they haven’t disappointed despite two close losses. Utah is showing they can hang with anyone and that they are on the cusp of being great, however, there is work to be done to make that happen.
