SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How can Sunderland adapt in the absence of Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin?
Hopefully the approach, from a tactical perspective, doesn’t differ too much from what we’ve become accustomed to. In terms of Cirkin, it really is a heavy blow and as mentioned by Tony Mowbray, it does negatively affect the balance of the team. That said, if Aji Alese can...
SB Nation
Know your Tottenham opponent: Man City
[Editor’s note: we presently have no information about the status of this weekend’s Premier League matches after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Until we hear otherwise, we are assuming matches will take place as scheduled.]. Three points was all that mattered for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night...
SB Nation
Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton
While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
SB Nation
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
SB Nation
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: ‘Less of the negativity, please!” says RR reader Mark
A few weeks ago, I wrote in to complain about the lack of atmosphere at the SOL. However, for the last two home games it’s been really good! In a perverse way, Alex Neil’s departure has seemed to galvanise the supporters to rally behind the team and new manager. Long may this improvement continue, especially when Millwall visit on Saturday. The next big step will be getting the majority to stay until after the final whistle!
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: How did Ross Stewart’s absence disrupt Sunderland’s game plan against ‘Boro?
As Tony Mowbray discussed in detail post-match, the injury to Ross Stewart meant we had to alter our system to instead play two number 10’s in Roberts and Pritchard behind Ellis Simms, meaning we used a 3-4-2-1 system. It was clear in the first half how we would look...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 2022-23 WSL Season Preview
After over two months of pre-season preparations, Liverpool FC Women are finally about to kick off their 2022-23 WSL season. The Reds are back in the top flight this year and looking to do more than merely survive. Ahead of the new season the TLO staff took some time to dig into some of the big storylines from the offseason, talk about the things we’re looking forward to this year, examine potential reasons for concern, and more.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...
Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC. Erling Haaland is finally giving Kevin De Bruyne what he deserves at Man City - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli
So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 7
Good morning - In previous weeks we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the Premier League. And we weren’t the only ones! But why stop there? Why not take a look at goalkeeper kits too? It isn’t as if Hugo Lloris shows up to matches bare-chested.
SB Nation
Europa League preview and Arsenal recap
Colin and Pauly preview Manchester United UEFA Europa League group stage campaign and discuss how they think the squad should be rotated in those matches before moving on to recap United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal from last Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to...
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: “The Liverpool Fans Deserve Better Than That”
Wednesday marked the start of the new Champions League campaign, as Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their first group stage match. Unfortunately, that opener ended in one of the worst performances yet and a 4-1 defeat. “It all starts because we weren’t compact enough. You come away here, we’ve not...
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Sunderland slip to defeat despite improved second half
Say what you want about Sky Sports, but they picked a couple of cracking stories to tell recently – and at the time they probably didn’t even realise it. In choosing to broadcast Sunderland’s games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough when they did their reasoning was presumably that these were all relatively big Championship clubs likely to put on some decent football for their audience, but the managerial ruminations since the announcements have proven to be a bit of a bonus.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: A reaction to the news of Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin’s injuries
Naturally, I’m concerned. It has come at exactly the wrong moment, and it forces our new head coach into changing a popular system while dealing with a lack of cover that is hardly his fault. I’m trying to look at the positives, and I think it’s an opportunity for...
SB Nation
Chelsea to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as new commercial director — report
Along with all the signings on the footballing side of the business, Chelsea’s revamp of the operations behind the scenes is set to continue as well, with the club reportedly set to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as our new commercial director. He’s the second former CFG executive to join the Blues following the appointment of Tom Glick as our new CEO President of Business.
SB Nation
Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”
Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new head coach
After a brief and focused pursuit, Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as our new head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Chelsea concluded talks in short order with Potter, selling him on the vision of a long-term project at the club, and getting him to agree terms for a five-year(!) deal. That’s the longest contract we’ve given a manager since a five-year deal for José Mourinho in 2005 (he made it two and change).
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit
Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
