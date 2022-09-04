ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Know your Tottenham opponent: Man City

[Editor’s note: we presently have no information about the status of this weekend’s Premier League matches after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Until we hear otherwise, we are assuming matches will take place as scheduled.]. Three points was all that mattered for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton

While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football

Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Letters: ‘Less of the negativity, please!” says RR reader Mark

A few weeks ago, I wrote in to complain about the lack of atmosphere at the SOL. However, for the last two home games it’s been really good! In a perverse way, Alex Neil’s departure has seemed to galvanise the supporters to rally behind the team and new manager. Long may this improvement continue, especially when Millwall visit on Saturday. The next big step will be getting the majority to stay until after the final whistle!
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 2022-23 WSL Season Preview

After over two months of pre-season preparations, Liverpool FC Women are finally about to kick off their 2022-23 WSL season. The Reds are back in the top flight this year and looking to do more than merely survive. Ahead of the new season the TLO staff took some time to dig into some of the big storylines from the offseason, talk about the things we’re looking forward to this year, examine potential reasons for concern, and more.
WORLD
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli

So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Europa League preview and Arsenal recap

Colin and Pauly preview Manchester United UEFA Europa League group stage campaign and discuss how they think the squad should be rotated in those matches before moving on to recap United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal from last Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
UEFA
SB Nation

Andy Robertson: “The Liverpool Fans Deserve Better Than That”

Wednesday marked the start of the new Champions League campaign, as Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their first group stage match. Unfortunately, that opener ended in one of the worst performances yet and a 4-1 defeat. “It all starts because we weren’t compact enough. You come away here, we’ve not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Matchday Musings: Sunderland slip to defeat despite improved second half

Say what you want about Sky Sports, but they picked a couple of cracking stories to tell recently – and at the time they probably didn’t even realise it. In choosing to broadcast Sunderland’s games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough when they did their reasoning was presumably that these were all relatively big Championship clubs likely to put on some decent football for their audience, but the managerial ruminations since the announcements have proven to be a bit of a bonus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as new commercial director — report

Along with all the signings on the footballing side of the business, Chelsea’s revamp of the operations behind the scenes is set to continue as well, with the club reportedly set to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as our new commercial director. He’s the second former CFG executive to join the Blues following the appointment of Tom Glick as our new CEO President of Business.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”

Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new head coach

After a brief and focused pursuit, Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as our new head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Chelsea concluded talks in short order with Potter, selling him on the vision of a long-term project at the club, and getting him to agree terms for a five-year(!) deal. That’s the longest contract we’ve given a manager since a five-year deal for José Mourinho in 2005 (he made it two and change).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit

Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
PREMIER LEAGUE

