Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns planning to sign veteran tight end Jesse James

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
BEREA − The Browns are adding to their tight end depth on Sunday, as they plan to sign Jesse James, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report.

James had been brought in to Berea on Thursday for a workout. He'll join David Njoku and Harrison Bryant on the 53-man roster.

James, who played last season in Chicago, is the second player the Browns agreed to terms with on Sunday. Earlier, they did so with offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

A former 2015 fifth-round pick out of Penn State, James spent the first four years of his career playing in Pittsburgh. He had 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns during his time with the Steelers.

James spent two seasons, 2019 and 2020, playing in Detroit. He finished with 30 catches for 271 yards and two TDs with the Lions.

In 14 games with the Bears last year, James had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, in 102 regular-season games (63 starts), James has 157 catches for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has 13 catches for 171 yards in six playoff games with the Steelers, three of which were starts.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

