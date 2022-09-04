Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Hemet Wildland Fire Day 2: Fire Tornado Caught on Camera
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Sept. 6, day 2 of the Hemet wildland fire dubbed the “Fairview Fire” by firefighters, the fire crossed Bautista Canyon Road. Key News Network caught a brief fire tornado on camera at the location while covering additional video of the flames. Video: Eric...
Brush Fire Contained Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
L.A. Weekly
Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
Helicopter video shows devastation of Fairview Fire in Hemet, California
Aerial coverage from KTLA’s helicopter showed the deadly Fairview Fire as it destroyed structures, including several homes, in outskirts of Hemet, California on Monday. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Several thousand homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday afternoon when the fire first […]
foxla.com
City council to LAPD: Which LA intersections are most dangerous for street takeovers?
LOS ANGELES - A panel will hold virtual conferences starting at 9 a.m. to address the dangers of street takeovers. Those in attendance will include local law enforcement, elected officials, and community outreach groups. SUGGESTED:. The meeting comes as the city of Los Angeles looks to crack down on illegal...
Teen girl from Pico Rivera dies after becoming trapped under capsized boat in Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera died after she became trapped underneath a capsized boat in Lake Havasu over Labor Day weekend, authorities announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Tuba Ghannadi Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Sunnyridge Road [Los Angeles, CA]
70-Year-Old Woman Crashes into Power Pole on Eastvale Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Sunnyridge Road near Eastvale Road. According to reports, Ghannadi was driving a Tesla Model 3 when she struck a nearby power pole before coming to a stop in the front lawn of a home. However, further events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
onscene.tv
Two Vehicles Rear-End HBFD Fire Engine | Huntington Beach
09.02.2022 | 9:38 PM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – A Huntington Beach Fire Department apparatus responding to a medical emergency was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Main Street. The original call was for an injury at the Huntington Beach High School football stadium.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Update: Big Bear Fire Burns 600+ Acres, Evacuations Ordered
A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has burned over 646 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The Radford Fire stared on Labor Day around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. It was spotted by a Forest Service Helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance.
vvng.com
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
Comments / 0