ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Comments / 5

Jason Nguyen
3d ago

you reported a stabbing in Sanford but only an "incident " on Gilman street in Portland which was a shooting in broad daylight nowonder why I don't watch the news seems like trash

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said the man's condition is unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects are detained and...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Sanford, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, ME
City
Bowdoin, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man arrested, accused of firing gun on Portland street, confronting person

PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of firing a handgun in Portland and then confronting a person has been arrested. Emergency responders received a report that a man fired a gun on Brighton Avenue near Bolton Street on Sunday. The person who reported the incident continued to say the man then held the gun to his own head.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#911#Violent Crime
NECN

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Maine State Police investigating suspicious death in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford. A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public. Limited information has been made public. According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
SANFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court will hear the appeal this week of a man serving 25 years behind bars for shooting a relative in Shirley more than three years ago. Christopher Hallowell of Bath was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.
BATH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy