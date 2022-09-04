Read full article on original website
Jason Nguyen
3d ago
you reported a stabbing in Sanford but only an "incident " on Gilman street in Portland which was a shooting in broad daylight nowonder why I don't watch the news seems like trash
Reply(3)
5
WPFO
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
WMTW
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said the man's condition is unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects are detained and...
Police: Man involved in Sunday shooting in Portland identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Police have identified the man who was arrested on Sunday after a Portland shooting incident. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Gary Hanscom, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a weapon and booked into the Cumberland County Jail. On...
WMTW
Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
WMTW
Man arrested, accused of firing gun on Portland street, confronting person
PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of firing a handgun in Portland and then confronting a person has been arrested. Emergency responders received a report that a man fired a gun on Brighton Avenue near Bolton Street on Sunday. The person who reported the incident continued to say the man then held the gun to his own head.
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
WMTW
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at New England Dunkin'
A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault. Police said Scheiner grabbed a Dunkin'...
fallriverreporter.com
Boyfriend to plead guilty in death of mother’s 5-year-old boy found in woods in Massachusetts
The reported boyfriend originally charged with Witness Tampering and Child Endangerment in the death of the mother’s 5-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty and face up to 45 years in prison. According to multiple reports, the paperwork was filed for 30-year-old Joseph Staph in the case involving 35-year-old...
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WMTW
Mystery may soon be solved in case of girl found in Victorian-era coffin at Maine construction site
SANFORD, Maine — Skeletal remains discovered in a Victorian-era coffin, unearthed during a construction project five years ago in Sanford, are one step closer to being identified. "It's like it wasn't even acknowledged that she was missed. But we're not going to miss her. We're going to find out,"...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
WMTW
Maine State Police investigating suspicious death in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford. A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public. Limited information has been made public. According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in...
WMTW
Reckless driving caused two-car crash in Rollinsford that killed 4, police say
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m Sunday night. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
wabi.tv
Maine’s highest court to hear appeal of Bath man convicted of attempted murder
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court will hear the appeal this week of a man serving 25 years behind bars for shooting a relative in Shirley more than three years ago. Christopher Hallowell of Bath was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges.
manchesterinklink.com
Accused killer should not have been out on bail, victim’s granddaughter says
MANCHESTER, NH – The homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man near Nutts Pond should not have been out of jail given his two prior arrests, the victim’s granddaughter said Tuesday. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Justina Whitmore. “The law should not have given...
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition. According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees. The woman was the...
