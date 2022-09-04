Read full article on original website
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Tom Brady addresses family situation amid rumors of marital issues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to open his 23rd season in the NFL when his team takes
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Four Players Including RB Jordan Wilkins
RB Gerrid Doaks (Visit) Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald brushes off practice fight, vows 'my main focus is Buffalo'
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Speaking for the first time in a media session since his role in the fight that ended the second day of joint practices between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Donald said he is happy no one got hurt, but that he wants to focus on Week 1.
NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9.
thecentersquare.com
It costs $576 for family of four to attend Tennessee Titans game, 12th most among NFL teams
(The Center Square) — It would cost a family of four $576.22 to attend a Tennessee Titans game last season, according to a new report from Bookies.com. The website took the cheapest available ticket for each NFL team and multiplied it by four before adding in the price of parking, four hot dogs, two beers and two sodas at each stadium.
Yardbarker
Titans Worked Out Four Players
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Ravens waive WR Shemar Bridges with injury settlement
The Baltimore Ravens brought in numerous undrafted free agent wide receivers to compete for a roster spot. They looked to have targeted a specific profile in most of the players, that which was a big-bodied player that can make contested catches. One of the rookies that the team brought in...
Pat Narduzzi mocks point spread, Pitt being a home underdog vs. Tennessee
Last week, Pitt won the Backyard Brawl over West Virginia 38-31 at home. Coming off that game, though, Las Vegas oddsmakers think the Panthers will have their work cut out for them in Week 2 — as an underdog. Pitt is gearing up to take on. at Acrisure Stadium...
