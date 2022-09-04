ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills safety Jordan Poyer expected to play Week 1

By Adam La Rose
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When asked whether or not Poyer would be on the field, head coach Sean McDermott said, “I’ll be surprised if he isn’t” (Twitter link via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic). That would certainly be a welcomed development for Buffalo, though not an entirely unexpected one.

The 31-year-old hyperextended his elbow one month ago, leaving his regular season availability in doubt. While he has yet to practice, it was originally presumed that he would recover in time to start the campaign. Any absence would be critical for the Bills’ secondary, of course; Poyer has become a consistent, highly productive playmaker during his five years with the Bills, earning All-Pro honors in 2021. That performance led to his decision to approach the Bills in April regarding an extension.

Poyer has one year remaining on his current pact, and is due $5.6M. The fact that his cap hit is nearly double that figure, however, made him a prime candidate for a new deal during the summer. The safety market has seen a major upward trend this offseason, with the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James taking the position to new financial heights. Poyer’s age would prevent the kind of mega-deal those two signed, and the Bills have little in the way of cap space, but a short-term extension could free up some room while reflecting his value to the team.

In the immediate future, Poyer being able to suit up would be particularly helpful for Buffalo considering the absence of All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White. The Bills placed White on the PUP list last week, keeping him sidelined for at least a month as he recovers from a torn ACL. He will be missed against Cooper Kupp and Co., but a healthy Poyer could help make up for his loss for the presumed AFC favorites.

