Forget everything you thought you knew about The Masked Singer. Fox’s celebrity guessing game is undergoing some major changes ahead of its eighth season (Sept. 21, 8/7c), including theme nights and multiple reveals every week. Here’s how it’s going to work: Several disguised contestants will compete each week, but only one will move on to the next round of competition. The studio audience will vote during the episode, and the singer with the lowest number of votes will be unmasked mid-show. The two singers with the most votes will then face off in a “Battle Royale” performance of the same song, with the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO