ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Masked Singer Reveals Completely New Format for Season 8 — Watch Trailer

Forget everything you thought you knew about The Masked Singer. Fox’s celebrity guessing game is undergoing some major changes ahead of its eighth season (Sept. 21, 8/7c), including theme nights and multiple reveals every week. Here’s how it’s going to work: Several disguised contestants will compete each week, but only one will move on to the next round of competition. The studio audience will vote during the episode, and the singer with the lowest number of votes will be unmasked mid-show. The two singers with the most votes will then face off in a “Battle Royale” performance of the same song, with the...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Teaches Grandma How to Twerk. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Unveils New Look On Season Four Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)

It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Chris Daughtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Songs#Chesapeake Shores#Grammy#Hallmark Channel#Big Love#The Adam Woodall Band
Distractify

The White Hart Appears in Front of the Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Although there have only been three episodes of House of the Dragon, we believe nothing can top Episode 3. The installment, titled "Second of His Name," brings viewers on a noble hunting trip to celebrate Prince Aegon II's birthday. Here, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) plans to track down the mythical white hart.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London: Here’s What Happened

Foo Fighters honored their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an all-star tribute concert today (September 3) at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicked off at 11:30 a.m. EST and aired live on TV and online. The concert will also be available on-demand via Paramount+ starting September 3, with streaming options available on Pluto TV and MTV on-demand beginning the week of September 5.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy