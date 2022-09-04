Read full article on original website
Masked Singer Reveals Completely New Format for Season 8 — Watch Trailer
Forget everything you thought you knew about The Masked Singer. Fox’s celebrity guessing game is undergoing some major changes ahead of its eighth season (Sept. 21, 8/7c), including theme nights and multiple reveals every week. Here’s how it’s going to work: Several disguised contestants will compete each week, but only one will move on to the next round of competition. The studio audience will vote during the episode, and the singer with the lowest number of votes will be unmasked mid-show. The two singers with the most votes will then face off in a “Battle Royale” performance of the same song, with the...
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Teaches Grandma How to Twerk. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
How Michael Nesmith’s Work After the Monkees Made the Way for MTV
Some people say Michael Nesmith went on to define music videos and inspire the ideas that led to the creation of MTV after leaving The Monkees.
John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs
John Lennon said one of The Beatles' songs was an early heavy metal song. The track was a No. 1 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Unveils New Look On Season Four Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”
Y&R’s Christian LeBlanc Shows Off His New Haircut!
Fans have noticed that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Christian LeBlanc (Michael) was letting his hair and beard grow in recent months, and that was because he was preparing to play the character of Big Daddy in an off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. But since...
Why Mike Nesmith Hated The Monkees’ Theme Song
A songwriter said Mike Nesmith "argued long and hard against" The Monkees' theme song and explained why he hated it.
Popculture
'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)
It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms
Two 'Big Brother 24' players solidified a final two deal during the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, but it was seemingly nullified by the evening.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Michael Betrays Brittany
Michael and Brittany formed a final two alliance early on in 'Big Brother 24,' but her recent behavior has made him second guess his allegiance to her.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne stand to make a pretty penny on the sale of their LA mansion.
Mina Starsiak Hawk Talks "Raw and Real" Spinoff Series 'Good Bones: Risky Business' (EXCLUSIVE)
With a hammer in hand, Mina Starsiak Hawk has captivated audiences alongside her mother Karen E. Laine in the popular HGTV renovation series Good Bones. The mother-daughter duo has shown fans that they are certainly not afraid to get their hands dirty and work hard to transform dilapadated homes into beautiful living spaces.
The White Hart Appears in Front of the Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Although there have only been three episodes of House of the Dragon, we believe nothing can top Episode 3. The installment, titled "Second of His Name," brings viewers on a noble hunting trip to celebrate Prince Aegon II's birthday. Here, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) plans to track down the mythical white hart.
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London: Here’s What Happened
Foo Fighters honored their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an all-star tribute concert today (September 3) at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert kicked off at 11:30 a.m. EST and aired live on TV and online. The concert will also be available on-demand via Paramount+ starting September 3, with streaming options available on Pluto TV and MTV on-demand beginning the week of September 5.
AMC Customers Covered in Bed Bug Bites After Visiting Theater in Viral TikTok
TikToker @xoxodanixoxo went viral for posting a TikTok where she shows off several welts on her leg, stating that she received them after sitting down at the AMC Theaters in Times Square, New York. In the comments section of the video, the TikToker, who goes by Dani, alleges that the strange spots on her leg were bed bug bites.
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
Zooey Deschanel and Ex-Husband Jacob Pechenik’s Rare Photos With 2 Kids: Family Album
Since Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik called it quits, they have remained committed to their kids, sharing rare glimpses into their blended family — which also includes the New Girl alum’s boyfriend, Jonathan Scott. Deschanel and Pechenik went public with their romance in 2014, exchanging vows in August...
We Know Exactly Where 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Diamond Earrings Are Now
A $1.4 million pair of diamond earrings could make the perfect holiday gift — at least Elissa D. Miller thinks so. The pricey studs once adorned the ears of Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who reluctantly turned them over to Miller, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy of her estranged husband's law firm Girardi Keese.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said an Album Released After Davy Jones’ Death Was a Highlight of His Career
Davy Jones died in 2012 and the remaining members of The Monkees reunited in 2016 to make an album that Micky Dolenz loved.
Jimi Hendrix Shocked The Monkees’ Songwriter While Performing ‘Foxy Lady’ and ‘Purple Haze’
The Monkees' songwriter said Jimi Hendrix performed "Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" while dressed in a "subversive" manner. Both songs became hits.
