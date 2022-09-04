Read full article on original website
FINA Marathon Swim World Series 10km Races Come Down to Photo Finishes
The top finishers in both the men’s and women’s 10km races were separated by less than a second on the third leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series. The third leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series came down to a thrilling finish last week as the top finishers in both the men’s and women’s 10km races were separated by less than a second.
FINA Cancels Next Marathon Swim World Series Stop in Puerto Rico
”Canceling was in the athletes’ best interests,” said FINA executive director Brent Nowicki. Limited time for Puerto Rico to prepare was a factor. The fourth leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series scheduled for Puerto Rico from Oct. 7-9 has been canceled due to ongoing challenges faced by the Puerto Rican Swimming Federation and limited time to prepare.
FINA World Junior Me Apeksha Finals Mei Pahochne Wali First Indian Women
India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Archive photo via Sanuj Srivastava. India Ki Apeksha Fernandes Ne World Junior Swimming Championships Ke Finals Mei Qualify Kr Liya Hai. Unhone Ye Feet Lime, Peru Mei Chal Rhi Meet Ke Women’s 200m Butterfly Ke 8th Edition Me Achieve Kiya.
Latvia’s Andrejs Duda Breaks Masters World Records in 50 Fly and 50 Free
Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke Masters World Records in the 50 fly and 50 free at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke two Masters World Records in as many days at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, held from August 28th to September 4th at the Foro Italico. Full results of the meet can be found here.
75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 – Day 2
36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Shuru Ho Chuka Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Ho Chuki Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
Women’s Water Polo: Hungary Misses Euros Semifinals for 3rd Time in 19 Editions
Spain beat Hungary on Monday to advance to the Euro semifinals against the Netherlands. Greece faces off with Italy in the other semifinal. Current photo via LEN. Hungary, one of the two countries taking part in each edition since the inaugural 1985 championship, lost a 26-goal epic to Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2022 European Water Polo Championships.
Spain Downs The Dutch, Greece Beats Italy To Set Up Women’s Euro Water Polo Final
Both unbeaten group-winners fell in the semi-finals: Spain took the upper hand against the Netherlands with three, while Greece controlled the Italians. Current photo via LEN Media. More International/National Team Water Polo. Courtesy: LEN. Both unbeaten group-winners fell in the semi-finals: Spain took the upper hand against the Netherlands with...
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Erin Gemmell
Gemmell had a monstrous showing at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in late August, piling up six gold and seven total medals in Honolulu. Current photo via Jon Reiter. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
2022 Euro Water Polo: Croatia Set To Face Italy, Spain To Battle Hungary In Split
Croatia and Italy won their respective quarter-finals with ease as expected, though Italy had to dig deep against France in the first half. Current photo via LEN Media. Croatia and Italy won their respective quarter-finals with ease as expected, though Italy had to dig deep against France in the first half.
Beyond The Lane Lines: University Of Kansas Closes Swimming Pool
Check out the latest edition of Beyond the Lane Lines, featuring the University of Kansas, Daiya Seto and South Australia. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ Each edition collects personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.
Daniel Diehl Discusses Triple-Gold Medal Performance at 2022 Jr Pan Pacs
Daniel Diehl joined the SwimSwam podcast after a four day break from swimming, following his performances at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships Current photo via Jon Reiter. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Men’s Water Polo: France Stuns Serbia to Reach Euro Quarterfinals
France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Champoonships for the first time since 1958. It happened. France won a thriller against Serbia and made the top eight at the European Water Polo Championships for the first time since 1958. The Serbs, meanwhile, could tie their worst-ever finish from 1927, and that remains the best-case scenario for them here.
French Sports Minister Requests Lower Specs For Paris 2024 Amidst Inflation
The Paris organizing committee will be hunting for cost-cutting measures due to the global economic climate. The current global economic landscape has spilled over into the planning for Paris 2024. The French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Kelsi Worrell Dahlia Announces First Child on the Way
Olympian and world record holder Kelsi Dahlia announced that she and her husband Thomas are expecting their first child in late January. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympian and world record holder Kelsi Worrell Dahlia has announced that she is pregnant with her first child via Instagram. On August...
Swimming Super Couple Mallory Comerford, Clark Burckle Announce Engagement
Comerford and Burckle have been dating for the last three years and officially got engaged on Sunday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Another swimming super couple is on their way to the altar. On Sunday, multi-time World Championship medalist Mallory Comerford revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend and U.S....
