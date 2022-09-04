Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Las Vegas Aces move on to WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird’s career came to an end Tuesday night as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 4 of their semifinal series. The Aces won the best-of-five […]
UNLV offers student’s family $150K after deadly boxing match
UNLV has offered the family of a student who died in a fraternity boxing match a $150,000 settlement, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team. A lawyer for the family told the I-Team the family is declining the offer.
pvtimes.com
Trojans drop nail-biter against Bulldogs
The Pahrump Valley football team dropped their matchup on Friday night against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs by a score of 14-6. The Trojans came into their game fresh off their blowout 50-8 win over the Western Warriors to open the season. This game was very different from not just week...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
Preliminary hearing for former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III rescheduled for 5th time
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III who is accused of a deadly DUI crash that claimed the life of a young woman is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Arts District Is Suddenly the Most Exciting Place to Dine in Sin City
James Trees is going all-in on the Las Vegas Arts District. Trees, the forward-thinking culinary entrepreneur who opened seasonal Italian restaurant Esther’s Kitchen in 2018, is ready to solidify the neighborhood’s status as a vibrant off-Strip dining destination. He’s carefully considering the balance between art and commerce as he expands Esther’s Kitchen and moves it to a building he’s purchased. He’s thinking about the possibility of the Michelin Guide returning to Las Vegas as he does research and development for a forthcoming fine-dining restaurant. And like other prominent chefs, mixologists and hospitality operators in the neighborhood, he’s focused on offering experiences that...
RELATED PEOPLE
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
‘Il Divo’ One Night-Only In Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-IL Divo is taking the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn this weekend. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the band members… Sebastien Izambard ahead of the show. The band has been through a lot this past year, but they are ready to tour and entertain their fans.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Las Vegas’ 9 Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Following an exciting summer of Las Vegas restaurant openings that included Chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s namesake Japanese restaurant, the first-ever restaurant by Martha Stewart, and the arrival of California favorite Randy’s Donuts, fall is shaping up to keep pace with nine highly anticipated restaurants spanning the entire Las Vegas Valley that are on tap to open before year’s end.
Las Vegas home prices drop for the third month in a row
A new report shows that housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley have dropped for the third month in a row, due to fewer homes selling in the face of a large supply.
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
News 12
Bradley International Airport offers nonstop service to Las Vegas
There is a new nonstop flight being offered at Bradley International Airport. Breeze Airways is offering service twice a week to Las Vegas. For a limited time, a one-way ticket is just $69 for future flights. That deal is only available until Sept. 13. Purchase before then to use on...
Las Vegas Strip Rivals Try Something New
Pretty much every major performer of every music genre spends some time in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip hosts residencies featuring many of the biggest stars of today including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan, Usher, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull, and John Legend. In addition to those current stars, the city also serves the nostalgia market with residencies featuring Sting, Barry Manilow, Santana, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, and ZZ Top.
lvsportsbiz.com
LVCVA Chief: Entire Length Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 3.8-Mile Route Will Be Rebuilt; Road Construction Set For April
Not only will the Las Vegas Strip section of the Las Vegas Grand Prix road circuit be rebuilt for the race, the entire 3.8-mile route will be rebuilt for the F1 road race set for Las Vegas in November 2023. This is no repaving job. The rebuild of the 14-turn...
Comments / 0