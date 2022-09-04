MILAN -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Greece's 93-77 win over Great Britain in Monday's EuroBasket game because of knee pain. "He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said at his postgame news conference, adding, "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO