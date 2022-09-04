Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay: Which players missed out on summer transfers?
With the transfer window closing, some moves that looked likely to happen all summer eventually failed to materialise. While Frenkie de Jong's long and public courtship by Manchester United was the most high-profile, there were other well-known names who also somewhat surprisingly stayed put. There are a variety of reasons...
ESPN
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski hailed as 'spectacular' after history-making Champions League hat trick
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he is already running out of praise for the "spectacular" Robert Lewandowski after the striker's hat trick in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen. Lewandowski, 34, took his tally for Barca to eight in five games since his €45 million move from Bayern...
MLS・
ESPN
Greece holds Giannis Antetokounmpo out of EuroBasket game due to knee pain; 'nothing major'
MILAN -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Greece's 93-77 win over Great Britain in Monday's EuroBasket game because of knee pain. "He had discomfort in his knee but nothing major," Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said at his postgame news conference, adding, "We did not want to risk anything so we did not dress him up today."
