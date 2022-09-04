Jurgen Klopp said he needs to "reinvent" his Liverpool team after they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday. Asked what was wrong with his team, Klopp said: "Everything [wrong] is obvious, but why it happened, I cannot answer now, let me think about it. It is a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO