Yankees avoid sweep by Rays as Aaron Judge continues one-man show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s clear now, the Yankees will go as far as Aaron Judge will take them.

On Sunday, they avoided a three-game sweep to the Rays, with a 2-1 win to snap a four-game losing streak, as Judge provided most of the offense with a homer and a double.

Frankie Montas pitched five scoreless innings in his best outing as a Yankee and four relievers combined to beat the Rays, as the Yankees got their lead in the AL East back to five games — and four in the loss column — over Tampa Bay.

Judge gave the Yankees the lead with a homer to start the game, a 450-foot blast off the final catwalk at Tropicana Field off Tampa Bay opener Shawn Armstrong.

His 53rd homer is a career-high and moved Judge to within eight of Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League home run record set in 1961.

Judge then doubled and scored in the seventh.

Aaron Judge celebrates with Oswaldo Cabrera after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Rays. Getty Images

Jonathan Loaisiga, pitching much better of late, finished the seventh and pitched a perfect eighth before Clay Holmes made things interesting in the ninth.

Holmes allowed a leadoff double before Vidal Brujan lined a shot to right that was caught by Judge. Pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia singled in Peralta to make it a one-run game.

Holmes gave up a liner to center that was tracked down by Estevan Florial, in for defense.

Jonathan Aranda doubled to left to send Brujan to third.

Holmes got Yandy Diaz looking to finally end it on a pitch that appeared low.

The Yankees had chances to build a comfortable lead, but couldn’t take advantage. Against lefty Kyle Yarbrough in the fifth, Kyle Higashioka flared a single to center with one out and Judge followed with a base hit to left.

DJ LeMahieu popped out to the catcher in foul territory and the Yankees challenged the call, which was confirmed.

Oswaldo Cabrera, hitting third, walked to load the bases and Giancarlo Stanton fell behind 0-2 before getting it to a full count.

But Stanton flied to right to keep it a one-run game.

The Yankees had another chance to add to their lead in the sixth, with Aaron Hicks reaching on a throwing error with two out and JT Chargois then hitting Oswald Peraza with a pitch. Higashioka, though, grounded to third.

Starter Frankie Montas was excellent, but not especially efficient, in his five innings. Despite giving up just one hit — and no walks — he needed 93 pitches to get through his outing before being replaced by Lou Trivino.

Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Rays. USA TODAY Sports

Diaz led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, but the right-hander whiffed Ji-Man Choi and Margot. Randy Arozarena flied out to end the inning.

The Yankees got their second extra-base hit of the day when Judge opened the seventh with a bloop double to right off of Chargois.

LeMahieu then hit a grounder to short, and with the Yankees desperate for runs, Judge took off for third — just diving in ahead of the throw from Walls — putting runners on the corners with no one out.

Oswaldo Cabrera hits a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. AP

The Rays brought the infield in, as Cabrera faced lefty Colin Poche. Cabrera drove in Judge with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-0.

Ron Marinaccio entered in the seventh and immediately gave up a double off the wall in left-center to Peralta and walked Isaac Paredes. Marinaccio got Christian Bethancourt to fly out and Loaisiga came in and struck out Walls.

He walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Aranda to fill the bases, but got Diaz to bounce to short.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Hicks reached on an error to set the Yankees up in the eighth before Peraza whiffed and pinch-hitter Jose Trevino flied to shallow right. Judge flied out to end the threat.