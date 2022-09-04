ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Buy My House’ On Netflix, Where Sellers Subject Their Houses To A ‘Shark Tank’-Style Panel Of Real Estate Investors

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfkq4_0hi9m7NQ00

In Buy My House , home sellers present their houses to a panel of investors, in a Shark Tank-style format. The investors are Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, veteran NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland and high-end real estate broker Danisha Wrighster. Each have extensive experience investing in and making profits from real estate, and the idea is that they’ll bid on the houses presented to them after meeting the owners.
BUY MY HOUSE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: Over reality-show-style shots of neighborhoods and houses, host Nina Parker says, “Real estate in America is a trillion-dollar industry.”

The Gist: In the first episode, the investors see a family home in a tony Austin neighborhood; the couple is ready to downsize. Then an “earthship” house in Taos, NM is presented; it can sustain itself via solar power, rainwater collection and all sorts of green construction. A massive, historic home in Oklahoma City is then shown; the house provided the owner a private space where she could recover from a serious illness and still give her ex-husband and their children space to live their lives. Finally, an investment property in Indio, CA is presented; the couple who renovated it are brokers themselves, and see it as a short-term rental property, but acknowledge it needs more work.

Offers are made, but sometimes there’s contingencies, mainly because the investor wants to do more due diligence or look into the market more. The offers are all cash, so the homeowners save themselves brokers’ fees and the hassles of escrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FEj7_0hi9m7NQ00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Like we said above, the format of Buy My House is essentially the same as Shark Tank , though the investors aren’t nearly as sharp with each other as the sharks are.

Our Take: If you’re the type of person who loves to look at home listings on Zillow as a form of recreation — or maybe even foreplay — then Buy My House will feed into that obsession well. It’s full of house-porn shots, similar to what you might see on any of Netflix’s Selling reality series. But the fun about this series is that the properties are a bit more varied than the pure high-end stuff you might see on those other shows.

Because the episodes end on mid-deal cliffhangers, we barreled through the first three in quick order, and we saw everything from beloved family homes to investment properties. We saw a tiny brick 2-bedroom house in suburban Detroit to a massive black-clad modern home in Madison, WI, of all places. One seller wasn’t as much putting a lake house he renovated on the market but asking for investment in his fledgling but seemingly successful real estate business.

What we didn’t see is a lot of diversity. Most of the homeowners we saw were white, which was a disappointment. If the idea of the show is that people who invest wisely and put some care and attention into their property can get four wealthy investors bidding for it sight unseen, then we need to see a more varied set of people getting that opportunity.

We’re not sure, but either the asking prices are set too high or the offers are intentionally low. The idea is that this is a cash deal, with no brokers fees; those can add up on houses that sell in the upper six figures or lower seven figures. But some of the low offers feel insultingly low to us. Then again, if the asking prices are too high to begin with, that’s what’s going to happen. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of conflict around this, though; no one’s calling the asking “nuts” and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of bidding wars going on, which tamps down the drama.

The other uncomfortable feeling we get from these negotiations is that these investors’ intentions are generally either to buy and flip or buy and do short-term rentals (i.e. Airbnb and the like). Redfin is known for buying up hundreds of houses in the areas it operates, cranking up the markets in those areas. These aren’t people who are investing in these properties to make a tiny profit by selling to a family who can move into a nice home. It’s why we hope to see more couple like the Detroit-area one who have a house that is nicely-appointed but affordable. We need to see more examples of housing that is still accessible to the public, instead of massive properties that are going for prices that 95% of the people watching can’t afford.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: “I’m trying to decide whether I have renewed faith or lost faith in the Redfin algorithm,” the co-owner of the California house tells Kelman after his offer. That’s about as obnoxious as any of the sellers got in the first three episodes.

Sleeper Star: We’re certainly more interested in the people selling homes that have sentimental value rather than the ones who used the homes as investment properties. We were super curious why the tattooed couple who owned the “earthship” has decided to sell after only four years in what looks like an oasis for people who like to live in an isolated area.

Most Pilot-y Line: We don’t know how many times Kelman said “I work for Redfin” or threw out the name in just about any context. Yes, we get that they have certain policies he has to follow, since he’s investing the company’s money. But we got it by the end of the first episode.

Will you stream or skip real estate reality series #BuyMyHouse on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) September 5, 2022

Our Call: STREAM IT. Despite our discomfort at the way this show pretty much promotes the idea that home ownership is out of reach for most Americans, Buy My House is mostly enjoyable, as long as the deals are for family homes with stories and not investment properties.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Devil In Ohio’ On Netflix, Where Emily Deschanel Is A Psychiatrist Who Brings A Cult Victim Into her Home

It feels like Bones was on for a full generation, and it did have a good, long 12-year run. But it’s been five years since the show ended, and aside from a run on Animal Kingdom, star Emily Deschanel has laid relatively low since then. She’s back top-lining a series, this time a cult-themed thriller on Netflix, but her role doesn’t seem all that dissimilar to the one she played opposite David Boreanaz. DEVIL IN OHIO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A large house late at night. There’s a lot of noise, including a struggle and screaming. Then a teenage girl runs from...
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Life By Ella’ On Apple TV+, Where A Teen Girl Decides To Live A More Fearless Life After Surviving Cancer

Shows about middle school almost all have the same theme: “Isn’t middle school awful?” It is a minefield of hormones, rivalries, increased responsibility and that overall feeling that life is about to change. But what if your life has already changed because of an illness? Will those regular middle-school dramas look more or less important? That’s the thought behind a new Apple TV+ family series. LIFE BY ELLA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the sky, then a teenage girl peers down. “Whoa, we’re way up here, like this is legit spleen-explode-inside-of-your-body high.” Her friend looks down and agrees. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ On Netflix, Where The Long-Running Docuseries Profiles Top Pizza Makers

Chef’s Table: Pizza continues the long-running docuseries where each episode profiles a chef doing amazing things in locations all over the planet. This new season centers on the food that it seems like almost everyone loves: Pizza. The six episodes go to some expected places, like Rome, and some that are unexpected, like Phoenix, home of one of the leading pizza makers in the world. CHEF’S TABLE: PIZZA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of Addeo & Sons Italian Bakery in the Bronx. The Gist: The first episode profiles Chris Bianco, who has been making some the best Neapolitan pizzas in...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Copeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Broker#Corcoran Group#Nm
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love In The Villa’ on Netflix, A Low-Brow Rom-Com Set In Italy

Love In The Villa is the latest Netflix rom-com to debut this summer, after films like A Perfect Pairing, Wedding Season, Purple Hearts, and Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between. This one utilizes the typical romantic comedy formula of enemies to lovers – does its romantic Italian setting create a lasting spark? LOVE IN THE VILLA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Third grade teacher and Romeo and Juliet obsessive Julie (Kat Graham) is planning a detailed trip to Verona with her boyfriend Brandon (Raymond Ablack) to visit the city that screams love to her. But when Brandon asks for space,...
TV SERIES
CNBC

Self-made millionaire homeowner: You don't need to buy a home—'renting is totally reasonable for your entire life'

Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.
REAL ESTATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean’ on Netflix, a Charming BFF Origin Story About Two Girls on ‘Wimpy Kid’-ish Adventures

Ivy and Bean is the first of three hour-long too-long-for-a-feature/too-short-for-a-short pieces of content – shall we just call ’em “specials”? Probably – Netflix dropped this weekend. They adapt a few in a series of middle-schooler books by writer Annie Barrows and illustrator Sophie Blackall, chronicling the backyard/cul-de-sac mischief-laden adventures of two best-pal little girls, one an introvert, the other an extrovert. Sounds cute, but will it be charming or yet another big syrupy spoonful of heavy-handed life lessons? The latter is always a treacherous possibility. IVY AND BEAN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) always has her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble

House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sheng Wang: Sweet & Juicy’ On Netflix, A Laid-Back Comedian Leans Into His Moment In The Spotlight

Ali Wong hopes to do for Sheng Wang what Netflix did for her: make him a stand-up star. Wong not only makes her directorial debut, but also shows up onstage to introduce Wang for his first hour special, calling him “one of my best friends and one of my favorite comedians in the entire world.” His debut is a long time coming. Worth the wait?
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold

Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
TRAVEL
Decider.com

Decider.com

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy