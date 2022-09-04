ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

WGME

2 Maine cities make list for best places to retire

Two Maine cities make the list for best places to retire in the U.S., but they're nowhere near the top 10. WalletHub released 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire report on Tuesday. The personal finance website looked at more than 180 cities and based their findings on good weather,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine election officials begin training for Election Day

In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
HOULTON, ME
WGME

Maine DEA seizes $250,000 worth of fentanyl in central Maine bust

CAMBRIDGE (WGME) – Drug agents say they have made a huge fentanyl bust, seizing more than $250,000 worth, in central Maine. After a months-long investigation, the Maine DEA says it seized 3.75 pounds of fentanyl after a traffic stop and search warrant on a home in Cambridge. Agents say...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WGME

Maine to receive millions of dollars in Juul settlement

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is getting millions of dollars from e-cigarette maker Juul after a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Maine's attorney general says the state is getting between $10.6 million and $11.5 million. In all, Juul will have to pay more than $400 million to 34...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine sisters revive drowning child in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- Two sisters from Maine revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire. The incident happened over the weekend at Adventure Bound Campground in New Hampton. Nicole Allen and her sister, Heather, who is a nurse, were swimming Saturday morning when they heard...
NEW HAMPTON, NH
WGME

Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine workforce rebounding, returning to pre-pandemic numbers

Maine’s labor workforce is returning to pre-pandemic numbers, according to the state's Department of Labor. According to Commissioner Laura Fortman, the majority of Maine’s labor workforce is employed in the fields of health care and social assistance. Fortman says although the state's economy is growing, the Maine Department...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Data breach may have affected thousands of student loan borrowers in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A data breach at a student loan servicing company may have exposed the personal information of about 2.5 million EdFinancial and Oklahoma student loan borrowers, including more than 15,000 in Maine. Nelnet Inc. reported an unknown party accessed "certain student loan account registration information" sometime between June...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy

PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
MAINE STATE

