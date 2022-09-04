Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Summer Stunner: September sunshine stretches through the weekend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After two wet and very cool days, the sun has returned to Maine and it's sticking around for the foreseeable future. Our next rain chance won't be until the middle or even the end of next week, so until then its sunny, dry days with cool, comfortable nights.
WGME
2 Maine cities make list for best places to retire
Two Maine cities make the list for best places to retire in the U.S., but they're nowhere near the top 10. WalletHub released 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire report on Tuesday. The personal finance website looked at more than 180 cities and based their findings on good weather,...
WGME
Maine election officials begin training for Election Day
In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
WGME
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
WGME
Virginia Gov. Youngkin fundraises for LePage, Dems call both 'far right extremists'
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine's race for governor was kicked up a notch Wednesday with a high-profile visit for former Governor Paul LePage and a strong response from Democrats. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston Wednesday night, even as Democrats in both states have harsh words about their records on key issues.
WGME
Maine DEA seizes $250,000 worth of fentanyl in central Maine bust
CAMBRIDGE (WGME) – Drug agents say they have made a huge fentanyl bust, seizing more than $250,000 worth, in central Maine. After a months-long investigation, the Maine DEA says it seized 3.75 pounds of fentanyl after a traffic stop and search warrant on a home in Cambridge. Agents say...
RELATED PEOPLE
WGME
'Flat out wrong': Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) – An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat, unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. "We...
WGME
Maine to receive millions of dollars in Juul settlement
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is getting millions of dollars from e-cigarette maker Juul after a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Maine's attorney general says the state is getting between $10.6 million and $11.5 million. In all, Juul will have to pay more than $400 million to 34...
WGME
Maine sisters revive drowning child in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- Two sisters from Maine revived a drowning child at a swimming pool in New Hampshire. The incident happened over the weekend at Adventure Bound Campground in New Hampton. Nicole Allen and her sister, Heather, who is a nurse, were swimming Saturday morning when they heard...
WGME
Health care, quality of life put two Maine cities on list of best places to retire
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new retirement survey has named two cities in Maine on its list of best places to retire. Quality of life, activities and affordability were three of the top criteria to determine the rankings on the list of the best cities to retire. The new WalletHub...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Internet service providers drop lawsuit against Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some of the country's largest telecommunication providers have dropped a lawsuit against the state of Maine. Those companies were targeting a law aimed at protecting people's personal information online. Maine passed one of the strictest internet privacy laws in the country in 2019 and almost immediately, it...
WGME
Maine workforce rebounding, returning to pre-pandemic numbers
Maine’s labor workforce is returning to pre-pandemic numbers, according to the state's Department of Labor. According to Commissioner Laura Fortman, the majority of Maine’s labor workforce is employed in the fields of health care and social assistance. Fortman says although the state's economy is growing, the Maine Department...
WGME
Maine Democrats, Republicans trade barbs as campaign for governor heats up
PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day in Maine is a little more than two months away and campaigning is kicking into high gear. Both the Maine Democratic Party and Maine GOP took turns touting their candidates for governor and going after one another Tuesday. The Maine Democratic Party held a...
WGME
Government Oversight Committee urged to obtain key files on Maine children who died
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said he is urging the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to pursue legal action against the Department of Health and Human Services in order to obtain the case files of four Maine children who allegedly died by abuse in the summer of 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WGME
Maine Lobstermen's Association, Red's Eats help raise money to help fishing industry
WISCASSET (WGME) – The Maine Lobstermen's Association says it’s raising money to protect the industry and the endangered North Atlantic right whale. They're partnering with iconic lobster restaurant Red's Eats in Wiscasset. From now until October, they're hoping those who rely on the lobster industry will donate in...
WGME
Data breach may have affected thousands of student loan borrowers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A data breach at a student loan servicing company may have exposed the personal information of about 2.5 million EdFinancial and Oklahoma student loan borrowers, including more than 15,000 in Maine. Nelnet Inc. reported an unknown party accessed "certain student loan account registration information" sometime between June...
WGME
CBS 13 says goodbye to weekend anchor Lauren Healy
PORTLAND (WGME) – This is my last day here at CBS13, and I am so incredibly grateful for my time here. Bittersweet doesn't even begin to describe it. When I moved to Maine four years ago, I had never been here and knew no one. With two weeks to...
Comments / 0